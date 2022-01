SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– As the new year quickly approaches, employers and employees are reminded of the new laws in effect or soon-to-be in effect as of January 1. Illinois Department of Labor Director, Michael Kleinik, stated “The mission at the Illinois Department of Labor is the same from year to year: protecting the rights, wages and welfare of workers. The tools we have to accomplish that mission sometimes change with legislative changes. There are several new laws that have either taken effect or will in the coming days that impact employees and employers across the state.”

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO