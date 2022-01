Milligan picked up its first Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) victory of the 2021-22 season in dramatic fashion on Tuesday evening at the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse. The Buffs outscored Reinhardt 15-1 over the game’s final 5:05 to snatch a 59-57 victory, snapping the Eagles’ four game AAC win streak. Sophomore guard Levontae Knox scored nine points over the game’s final five minutes, including the game-winning basket with 28.4 seconds remaining. Knox finished with 23 points on nine-of-11 shooting along with five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Trevor Hensley and Jackson Gabriel added nine points each in the win.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO