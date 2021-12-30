ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Signing With Mavericks After His 10-Day Contract With Lakers Expired

By Yahoo! Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat was his first NBA appearance since April 2021 when he played in three games for...

ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
NBA
Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
Person
Isaiah Thomas
LeBron James On What He Wants For His And Bronny’s Future: “I Want To Be On The Court With Him. I Think That Will Be An Unbelievable Moment.”

LeBron James has recently turned 37-years-old, but the King still seems to have a lot in his tank. Throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, James has continued to impress fans with his phenomenal performances. In fact, if the Los Angeles Lakers end up as a top-4 seed in the West, LBJ might even have a chance of winning the regular-season MVP award.
NBA
Woman Hit By Christian Wood In Head With Bad Pass Wants Direct Apology

Sometimes, there are accidents that happen during basketball games. Sometimes players get injured when playing basketball. This time, it was a fan that ended up getting hurt. During the recent Rockets-Hornets game, Christian Wood threw an errant pass into the stands, which ended up hitting a Charlotte Hornets fan in the face. The Hornets fan, whose name was Isabella Fitz, ended up leaving the game.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sports
Luol Deng Sets The Record Straight On His Departure From The Lakers: "There's No Way I Wasn't Good Enough To Play On That Team..."

Before there was LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Carmelo Anthony, the Lakers were just a team looking for their next big talent. The famous 'young core' of that era included D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson, and Julius Randle. Of course, NBA veteran Luol Deng was also a part of that crew before being taken out of the rotation.
NBA
CBS Boston

Jaylen Brown Joins Prestigious Group In Celtics History With 50-Point Game In Comeback Win Over Magic

BOSTON (CBS) — The fact that the Celtics had to come back against the seven-win Orlando Magic on their home floor Sunday night was slightly disheartening. The night that Jaylen Brown had, however, was not. Brown was absolutely electric to close out Boston’s 116-111 overtime victory at TD Garden, dominating the Magic with his running mate, Jayson Tatum, still sidelined with COVID-19. Brown dropped a career-high 50 points in the win, needing just 29 shots to reach that mark. Brown hit 19 of his attempts from the floor while going 5-for-10 from three-point land. He also hit seven of his eight free...
NBA
CBS San Francisco

Report: Sources Say Klay Thompson To Play With Warriors Against Cavs

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Sources close to the Golden State Warriors say after a two-year hiatus, Klay Thompson is expected to play with the team in their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday, according to ESPN. ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Monday afternoon that the team expected to make a decision about Thompson once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday. There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn)...
NBA

