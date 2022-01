BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored the tie-breaking goal with 5:49 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Tuesday night. Curtis Lazar had a goal and an assist, Oskar Steen scored his first career goal and the Bruins won their third straight since returning to the ice after they had six consecutive games postponed because of COVID-19.

