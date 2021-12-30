ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Tips for setting up your home bar for the holidays and beyond

Detroit News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bar cart, once relegated to chic hotels and scenes in old movies, exploded in popularity in the...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morganton News Herald

How to brighten your home’s lighting through winter and beyond

Whether you live in a temperate zone or the sun sets at 4 p.m. come winter, your home’s indoor lighting plays a vital role in your daily comfort and happiness. Here are some tips for lighting your interior for a bright feeling year-round. Add diverse lighting. The classic solution:...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Channel 3000

How to organize your home with tips from local home-organizing experts

There are two types of people: those who love organizing and others who haven’t yet experienced how incredible it feels to live in a well-thought-out space. Six local home-organizing experts share their best tips on getting us all there. Get Clear. Every organizing project is different, and each person’s...
MADISON, WI
wtvy.com

Tips and tricks to organizing your home for the new year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For many people, the start of the new year is the perfect time to start getting organized. There are some real benefits to getting organized. Experts say decluttering can lower stress levels and make it easier to keep everything clean over time. If that doesn’t convince...
MONTGOMERY, AL
hawaiinewsnow.com

Vet on the Set: Avoiding holiday hazards for your pet

Make sure to charge and setup the gifts you are giving before Christmas. Sunrise Book Club: "The Midnight Library" If you've ever wondered or regretted decisions in your life, this novel is for you. At times it gets philosophical as it chronicles the journey of Nora Seed as she searches her alternative worlds to find out what is really important to her.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Bar#Hotels#Food Drink
sarasotamagazine.com

Tips on Buying the Perfect Wine for Your Holiday Party

Christmas and New Year’s Eve are the most social holidays of the year. While we celebrated Thanksgiving with family, we now enter the realm of the party circuit. Such gatherings may be small, intimate affairs or large, boisterous events. We may know the participants or may be meeting them for the first time. Since wine is universally accepted (forget about seltzer; it’s passé), each of these venues require some thought as to which wines to bring.
DRINKS
HOLAUSA

Easy Tips: How to cure your holiday hangover

We know the holidays can be stressful, so when you finally get to sit back and relax, it’s only natural to enjoy some drinks with your friends and family, and while it’s all fun and games while you are drinking, the next day can be a bit rough when the hangover takes over.
HEALTH
hubcityradio.com

Health & safety tips for your pets this holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(KELO)- This time of year is known for sharing gifts and giving to those in need. Even though they’re unable to say it, we all know our pets would love to help others who may be less fortunate. Veterinarian Dr. Carol Osborne:. Osborn has some important tips...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WRAL

Tips for setting up your new TV without making a mess

While many people scored great deals on a new TV during the holiday season, there is a critical next step. A TV should be secured at home, especially if young children are around. Producer: Jenn Sorber Smith. Photographer: Richard Adkins. Reporter: Monica Laliberte.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wfxb.com

Home Safety Tips During Holiday Travel

More Americans are traveling for the holidays this year compared to last year, and experts say an empty home may be a target for burglars. 5 things to do before you leave your home for the holidays.
TRAVEL
amazinginteriordesign.com

Expert-Approved Interior Design Tips For Putting Your Home Up For Sale

If there’s one market in the world that doesn’t rest, it’s the real estate market. It’s easily understandable since there are millions of people selling and buying homes across the world every day. While one day, you might be buying a property for yourself, the other day, you might be slinging it off for a profit or to buy a bigger house. However, since there are so many options for buyers to choose from, you have to make sure that your home stands out from the rest and there’s something that can make the buyer choose your home. Most newbie homeowners who haven’t sold many properties don’t know what they should be doing to stand out and this delays the sale unnecessarily.
INTERIOR DESIGN
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Tips for Starting a Business Out of Your Home

Long ago, a person’s home and vocation were inextricably linked. If one was a farmer, they lived on the land they worked. If they were a shopkeeper or tradesman, their home was attached to their shop. However, the idea of going to work and coming home became the norm as industrialism rose.
ECONOMY
advantagenews.com

Tips for winterizing your home

It's finally starting to feel like winter, and now is a good time to see what you can do to save on utility bills. University of Illinois Consumer Economics Educator Kathy Sweedler says you should have your furnace checked regularly to make sure it's running well and seal up any drafty areas.
HOME & GARDEN
Mountain Times

Tips to maintain your weight over the holidays

RANDOLPH— The holidays are meant to be enjoyed, so it’s not what we do one or two days a year that matters for our overall health. It’s about eating well again following those days. However, for those trying to avoid […] Read More The post Tips to maintain your weight over the holidays appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Detroit News

How to meal plan: 6 tips for success

My husband and I have a standing Saturday night date. Dinner out? I wish. No, after the kid has gone to bed, when the hectic chore-filled weeknights have taken a brief pause, we sit down and talk about dinner — specifically what we will be making the following week. Sure, sometimes it happens Friday evening, sometimes even early Sunday morning, but we always make a point to do it.
RECIPES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Organizers for Tidying Up Every Stylish Room in the House

January is the month when we’re once again resolving to clean up more and stress out less. (Spring cleaning is the next reminder to make good on those goals.) If the new year has inspired you to binge-watch Netflix shows like Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo and Get Organized with the Home Edit (and envying the most meticulously-arranged pantries and closets of Hollywood and beyond), some of the best home organization products can help you tidy up without taking on a massive home purge project. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a handful of the best home organizers for refreshing your kitchen, bathroom,...
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

I Doubled the Size of My Dish Drying Area with This Stylish Rack (Without Sacrificing Counter Space)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My New York City kitchen’s so small, I joke that it’s a one-person cook space, meaning no more than one person can actually stand in it comfortably at a time. Forget sitting (zero room for chairs) and really eating (unless you like doing that standing alone). Somehow our property management company squeezed a full-sized fridge and a tiny stove/oven combo with four burners into the “room,” so cooking is possible. You can bet there’s no leeway in the footprint for a dishwasher though, and counter space is very much at a premium — to the tune of maybe about an 18-inch by 12-inch little stretch of laminate surface right in front of our microwave for chopping, prepping, and yes… drying dishes. That last task used to be the bane of my existence, since I never really had a proper or dedicated place to put a dish drying rack. All that changed when Five Two by Food 52’s Over the Sink Drying Rack came into my life though last year around this time. It had been sold out for a while when I stumbled upon it at Nordstrom while holiday shopping, and I snatched it up as fast as I could, even at full price.
HOME & GARDEN
cityline.tv

How to set up a DIY hot chocolate bar

If you're looking for a simple but effective way to elevate your holiday gatherings: Matt Dean Pettit's hot chocolate bar and perfect hot chocolate base. "Get rid of the hot chocolate packets, the cocoa gives you what you need in taste and texture."
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy