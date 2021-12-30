ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Officials worry LA County hospitals are less equipped to cope with COVID surge

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 7 days ago

Los Angeles County reported a staggering 16,510 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, one of the highest daily totals of the pandemic and up nearly 75% from Tuesday, while the hospitalization number soared again, prompting a call for residents to rethink their holiday gathering plans.

“As cases continue to rise, it is important that we all use the tools available to help us curb the spread,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “As we get ready to welcome the new year, this includes re-thinking party plans, limiting time indoors with non-household members, and isolating from others if feeling sick. And always wear a medical grade mask when in close contact with others outside your household.

“With increasing evidence that vaccinated, and where eligible, boosted individuals have significant protection against severe COVID illness, the best way to limit heartache during one of the worst COVID surges, is to get vaccinated and boosted as quickly as possible,” she said.

The county Department of Public Health urged residents “to scale down New Year’s plans by limiting gatherings to a very small number of people where everyone is fully vaccinated and boosted if eligible.” That agency added in a statement, “Large, crowded events are just too risky this holiday.”

The county reported an additional 25 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, raising the overall death toll to 27,601. The 16,510 new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 1,649,376.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued a disturbing climb, reaching 17.6%. That’s up from about 3% a week ago and less than 1% a month ago.

According to state figures, the number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals rose to 1,251 as of Wednesday, up from 1,069 a day earlier. Of those patients, 198 were being treated in intensive care, down from 207 on Tuesday.

The increase in virus-related hospitalizations is being closely watched by public health officials concerned that hospitals — which expanded capacity to handle COVID patient numbers that topped 8,000 last January — are less equipped to cope with such an intense surge this winter due to various factors, most notably a drop in staffing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Iq6B_0dYikVZx00
COVID-19 hospitalizations in LA County as of Dec. 28, 2021, according to state data. | Graph courtesy of State of California

L.A. County has seen a more than 30% jump in hospitalizations over the past week. One month ago, on Nov. 27, the state reported just 568 virus patients in the county.

The rapid spread of the virus is being blamed on the Omicron variant of the virus, which experts say is easily spread from person to person. Health officials said Omicron is believed to be responsible for 59% of all U.S. COVID infections, out-pacing the previous Delta variant, which now accounts for 41%.

During the week that ended Dec. 18, 54% of all COVID specimens that underwent genetic testing in the county were Omicron variants, according to the Department of Public Health.

Even people fully vaccinated are susceptible to Omicron infection, although health officials say they are far less likely to become severely ill, wind up hospitalized or die. Ferrer said last week unvaccinated people are 21 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated people.

Officials have said about 90% of the COVID deaths during the pandemic occurred in people who had underlying health conditions. The most common conditions are hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

The health department announced Friday that it was expanding access to free COVID testing amid greater demand around the holidays.

The changes include:

  • Extended hours of operation at sites across Los Angeles County;
  • Additional week and weekend dates;
  • Additional mobile testing units in hard-hit areas;
  • Re-launch of Holiday Home Test Collection Program with new guidelines to reach more people and make it easier to get tested. The link is at https://covid19.lacounty.gov/hometest.

Any county resident who is symptomatic or believes they were exposed to COVID-19 can order a home testing kit, which require swab collection to be mailed back for PCR test result.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

‘Flurona’: Florida Hospitals Seeing Kids Testing Positive For Both COVDI & Flu

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Florida hospitals are seeing kids coming in and testing positive for both the flu and COVID-19. It’s being called “flurona” and it’s concerning doctors. “There is now both very high influenza activity and very high COVID activity, there is the option that someone will be infected with both,” Nadav Davidovitch, director of the School of Public Health at Ben-Gurion University in Israel, told CNN on Tuesday. Davidovitch added, “I don’t think this is going to be a common situation, but that’s something to consider.” Israel confirmed its first case of the so-called flurona last Thursday. It was identified in an unvaccinated...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
KGET

Kern County COVID surge: Local hospitals expected to reach maximum capacity

Kern County is in the midst of a COVID surge that is only getting worse. Experts from Kern Public Health told county supervisors today the county is struggling to keep pace and the surge isn't expected to peak until March. "State's modeling has indicated we will well exceed our capacity to be able to care for those that need hospitalization." 17's Marco Torrez has the full story online.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
erienewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Faces Hospital Bed Shortage Amid COVID-19 Surge

CHAUTAUQUA – As the winter COVID-19 surge continues to rage, Chautauqua county is bracing for the impact it will have on our hospitals. Already, the number of cases has led to a halt of contact tracing in the county, which Christine Schuyler, the Chautauqua County Public Health Director says is now an ineffective tool given the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospitalization#Mobile#Dna Test
Laist.com

COVID Surge Delays Criminal Trials In LA County

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. Criminal trials in Los Angeles County are now on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
New Hampshire Bulletin

‘The word is heartbreaking’: As COVID patients fill hospitals, others are turned away

Doctors and nurses caring for an overwhelming number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients during a pandemic describe two kinds of emotional distress. The pain of watching someone die who – had they been vaccinated – would have lived. And turning away other patients suffering their own serious illnesses because COVID-19 patients are filling their hospitals. They […] The post ‘The word is heartbreaking’: As COVID patients fill hospitals, others are turned away appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Register-Guard

Omicron is walloping Lane County. Here's what you need to know about this COVID surge:

Approaching the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lane County Public Health reported the largest number of residents considered contagious with the virus yet  Wednesday. Public health also reported a second day of record new cases — there were 570 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 and 1,699 county residents are considered infectious, a near 25% jump from Tuesday's 1,361. The University of Oregon has reported 154 new cases among its community members within the last week. ...
LANE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
HeySoCal

Rosemead announces closure of all city facilities

Rosemead City Manager Gloria Molleda confirmed that all city facilities will be closed to the general public beginning January 4, 2022, due to increased COVID-19 cases throughout the city and county. All facilities will remain closed and are projected to open again on January 18, 2022. All essential city functions...
ROSEMEAD, CA
WRDW-TV

National Guard to help local hospital cope with COVID surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University Hospital and the state health district that serves Augusta will get help from National Guard troops as they cope with a new surge of COVID cases. Gov. Brian Kemp said last week he is deploying more than 2,500 Georgia National Guard troops to help testing...
AUGUSTA, GA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy