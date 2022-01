Did you know that some of the BEST food in Disney World isn’t even in the parks?. If you head over to Disney Springs, the shopping district in Disney World, you can find restaurants by world-class chefs with a huge variety of food options. There’s great Asian cuisine at Morimoto Asia, some of the best fried chicken you’ll ever have at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’, and delicious flavors from Spain at Jaleo (just to name a few). But even if you recognize those restaurants, you may not have heard of the place we’re heading today. We’re eating crowd-pleasing food that you can get on the go at prices much lower than the neighboring restaurants!

