ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

VOICE OF THE VINE

By Abby Cifarelli
ryerecord.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tuscan countryside where Chianti Classico is grown. Scene from an Italian restaurant – each table surrounded by wooden chairs, topped with a red and white tablecloth, and, in the middle, a bottle of Chianti Classico wrapped in straw. The reputation of Chianti Classico has come a long way since those...

ryerecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
voice-tribune.com

Rutledge & Vine

Featuring fourth generation winemaker Rob Mondavi, Jr. As a winemaker and vintner, the art of hospitality, providing a sense of welcome and entertaining is part of my ethos. Crafting wines and curating events with the simple goal of allowing guests, family and friends to feel special makes me feel great. The time and detail that goes into that perfect event and experience can often be daunting. Selecting the wines and food pairings can sometimes feel terrifying, but it doesn’t have to be.
DRINKS
notquitenigella.com

Baked Ricotta Wrapped In Vine Leaves

Christmas and New Year's is coming up and if you're entertaining then give this baked ricotta a try! You can make it regular or as a Christmas wreath. The flavour of this baked ricotta is so delicious thanks to a clever mix of cheeses. Just slice off some creamy ricotta and spread on crackers for an utterly moreish festive appetiser!
RECIPES
magbloom.com

Bloomington & Vine: It’s Good to Celebrate Again With Friends, Food, and Wine

We require celebration in our lives—a lunch or an evening out with friends, a movie at a theater, a live theatrical production, or live music of any sort. But as of late, there has been little to celebrate. The news is almost always bad, and we are largely constrained to our homes. Life has been depressing and soul defeating for nearly two years now. It’s time to begin, with care, to celebrate the good things in our lives.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
myneworleans.com

Sip, Shop, Repeat at Vine & Tap in Lakeside Shopping Center

METAIRIE, La (press release) – Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts announced Vine & Tap wine bar and café is now open in Center Court at Lakeside Shopping Center, across from the Apple Store. “We are thrilled to bring another concept to Lakeside Shopping Center,” said Marv Ammari, Creole Cuisine CEO. “Vine & Tap is the perfect place to have a glass of wine and people watch, or this week, grab a cocktail to-go and finish up your last-minute Christmas shopping.” Vine & Tap, which opened on Thursday, December 16, offers wines by the glass, frozen cocktails, beer and seltzers, and a selection of retail bottled wines for purchase. A café menu will be introduced after the holidays. Hours of operation will reflect Shopping Center hours (https://bit.ly/3EWImFN).
METAIRIE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#White Wine#Holiday Season#History Of Wine#Food Drink#Toast#Tuscan#Chianti Classico#Italian#Medieval#Siena#Vineyards#Castello Di Monsanto
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store In 2022--Yikes!

It almost feels like it’s impossible to keep track of what foods are safe to eat and what foods aren’t anymore. With the prominence of social media, it seems like there are an endless number of opinions from “health experts” saying there’s a new toxic food on the market that needs to be eliminated from your diet. For this reason, grocery shopping can be incredibly stressful. While there is no single food that should be villainized or eliminated altogether, it’s important to know how certain ingredients may impact your body and adjust your diet accordingly. Here are four foods to consider cutting back on during your next grocery trip.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Woman's World

4 Delicious Smoothie Recipes That Can Help You Shed Pounds Fast

Not long ago, natural health guru JJ Smith debuted a very special pumpkin spice smoothie on The Dr. Oz Show. Dr. Oz took one swig and raved, “It’s like you’re having pumpkin pie!” More than just delicious, the recipe is loaded with ingredients that “boost your thyroid speed and combat weight gain,” he noted. His comments kicked off an internet frenzy, and women across the country began test-driving the drink. To date, devotees have sipped off as much as a dress size in five days. “Even if you’re not a pumpkin spice fan,” Smith promises, “there are seasonal ingredients you’ll love that can do great things for your thyroid and waist.”
RECIPES
tulsapeople.com

Fresh from the Vine: New year, new dishes

Executive Chef Jesse Lona has run the kitchen at Ol’Vine for the past three years. In that time, he has introduced several new dishes to loyal patrons through his chef’s weekly tastings. “It’s a good way to experiment for what will go on the menu,” Lona says. One...
RESTAURANTS
huntingdondailynews.com

Farmers' Market Voice

Those of us who tend the land have a great appreciation for daylight hours. We pay attention as the seasons grow and swell and eventually fade away as the sun ebbs and flows in its seasonal track across the sky. We mark the solstices and equinoxes as waypoints in our journey through the seasons, marking time in a more elemental and tangible way, I think, than numbers on a calendar. As I’m writing this, today marks the Winter Solstice, which is the darkest day of the year. The closer you get to the equator, this day means less and less, but at our latitude, we really feel the shortness of the daylight hours. Right now, Earth’s north pole is tilted away from the sun in its path around our fiery life-giver, and so we receive less of its warmth.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The pursuit of umami: All the food trends that will be big in 2022

When future food historians look back on the year that was 2021, they may be intrigued by how the highs and lows of these past 12 months were closely reflected in what Britons chose to eat throughout the second year of pandemic living.In the early months of 2021, we were thrust into the third national lockdown after a miserable Christmas spent isolating and away from loved ones. Pandemic fatigue was setting in and the frenzied energy of the first two lockdowns that saw people cooking up a storm had faded.In the first quarter of what was shaping up to be...
MARKETS
The Independent

Make lunchtime tastier with this vegan jackfruit larb

Larb – a type of salad widely eaten in Thailand – has been given the BOSH! treatment in this healthy-but-tasty finger-food version. It’s brilliant for when you have friends over and want something fun and informal to dig into.Jackfruit larbServes: 4 (as a lunch or starter)Ingredients:2 x 400g tins jackfruit1 lemongrass stalk1 garlic clove2.5cm piece fresh ginger2-3 red chillies10g fresh coriander10g fresh mint50g salted peanuts2 baby gem lettuces1 tbsp groundnut oilFor the dressing:2 limes1 banana shallot1 tbsp light soy sauce1 tbsp sweet chilli sauceMethod:1. Preheat oven to 200C. Line a baking tray. Make sure you have a clean tea towel,...
RECIPES
The Independent

Five delicious - but realistic - tips to make pasta dishes healthier

As a nearly perfect dish, especially when it’s topped with a marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese or a creamy alfredo, it’s no wonder that pasta is a commonly preferred food of choice. And while this high-carb meal isn’t the only food that one should be having every day, it isn’t always easy to turn away from a pasta diet.Fortunately, there are some easy ways to put a healthy and delicious spin on the beloved dish. So, the next time you’re out shopping for pasta ingredients, there are a few things you may want to add to your list.Add some veggiesWhile...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

You won’t miss dairy in this vegan cheese and onion tarte tatin

A tarte tatin is a great way to use up any onions you have knocking about in the cupboard – and don’t go to the trouble of making your own pastry, as the BOSH! guys recommend using a ready-made sheet from the supermarket.Vegan cheese and onion tarte tatinServes: 8 as a starter or 4 as a mainIngredients:7 mixed red and white onions (about 500-600g)3 tbsp vegetable oil1 tbsp dairy-free butter10 sage leaves1 tbsp sugar2-3 tbsp balsamic vinegar20g smoked dairy-free Cheddar1 x 375g sheet ready­ rolled dairy-free puff pastrySalt and black pepperTo serve:Green saladMethod:1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Put a...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy