VOICE OF THE VINE

Those of us who tend the land have a great appreciation for daylight hours. We pay attention as the seasons grow and swell and eventually fade away as the sun ebbs and flows in its seasonal track across the sky. We mark the solstices and equinoxes as waypoints in our journey through the seasons, marking time in a more elemental and tangible way, I think, than numbers on a calendar. As I’m writing this, today marks the Winter Solstice, which is the darkest day of the year. The closer you get to the equator, this day means less and less, but at our latitude, we really feel the shortness of the daylight hours. Right now, Earth’s north pole is tilted away from the sun in its path around our fiery life-giver, and so we receive less of its warmth.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO