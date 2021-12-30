Tom Cruise lauds Ohio State marching band’s Top Gun tribute

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State University marching band’s tribute to the movie “Top Gun” has earned the attention and gratitude of the film’s star, Tom Cruise.

during Ohio State’s 59-31 victory over Purdue, the marching band transformed into formations reminiscent of the 1986 film, such as a fighter jet complete with smoke machines and the iconic volleyball scene.

On Tuesday, the marching band tweeted that Cruise saw the performance and offered a personal message thanking them.

Cruise said the “tribute was fantastic,” and invited the band to see a screening in Columbus of the sequel “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The actor also wished the OSU football team good luck in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, where the band will be performing during the parade and the halftime show.