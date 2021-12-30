The Best Yoga Gear for Getting Into Shape

For months, you’ve skipped over that part in your yoga video that looked intimidating, or worse, just plain hurt when you tried it. You could give up and resign yourself to more basic poses…or, you could level up by incorporating a yoga block into your practice. Made of a variety of materials, like cork and foam, yoga blocks are essential in helping you master challenging balancing poses while also deepening your stretches and keeping your spine aligned. While they’re a common staple among beginners looking to stay stabilized, they’re equally beneficial for advanced yogis looking to, well, advance. The best yoga blocks on the market will give you support, stay firmly planted on the ground and be comfortable enough to make you want to nama-stay in downward dog all day—and we've tracked them down for you.

