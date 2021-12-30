ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Reading floppy disk data, part 3! itsa pulse party

By phillip torrone
adafruit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOK so part 1 we got our wiring worked out and found an index pulse. Part 2 is we started getting MFM data coming out. Now we’re capturing pulses with gpio bitbanging, and storing all the pulse widths in a large memory array. each track has a 500Khz signal, and outputs...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Adding floppy disk support to CircuitPython, step 1…

We are adding floppy disk support to CircuitPython, here is step 1 (video), want more, sign up for the Python on Hardware newsletter, goes out in the am 🙂 💾 💾 💾 🦂 🐇 ☠️ I’m the the guest editor this week! SIGN UP HERE! https://www.adafruitdaily.com/
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

File copy to local disk Windows 2019/2022 Server

We have a very strange behaviour on our Windows 2019/2022 Servers. 2016 does not seems to be affected. We measure the copy process for a 2Gb file on a vm. I'm using the diskspd tool from Micrsofot with this parameters:. .\diskspd -t2 -o32 -b4k -r4k -w0 -d60 -Sh -D -L...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floppy Disk#Data Science#Pulses#Itsa Pulse Party#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Circuitpython#Neopixels#Infrared
adafruit.com

Launching a Christmas Tree into the Sky

Xyla Foxlin, Joe Barnard, and a group of friends strapped an AeroTech L100 White Lightning rocket motor (capable of 2700 N-secs of thrust) to a Christmas tree (like ya do) and a nerdy take on the holiday spirit ensued. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Ghacks Technology News

7-Zip 21.07 Final released with VHDX disk image extracting support

Just a month after 7-Zip 21.05 Final comes a new version of the open source archiver for Microsoft's Windows operating system. The new version of 7-Zip is already available. Users can download it from the project's website for all supported operating systems (Windows 32-bit and 64-bit, Windows 64-bit ARM) to install it or upgrade existing versions of the archiver on a system.
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

interfacing with floppy disks at low level, part 4

We’re going to back up a little in this part – we have MFM and index pulse data coming out of our chonky panasonic 3.5″ floppy drive and capturing that well. but now we’re a little curious of how folks are going to use this if floppy drives arent available. we had to pay a pretty penny for this drive, second hand, and that makes it tougher for more folks to get drives and use them to read floppies.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Making an MFM encoded floppy reader with a microcontroller

Reading and writing the data on a floppy disk is one task. Another is translation to/from the modified frequency modulation (MFM) data that the floppy stores. Peter Schranz looks to tackle this:. Floppy Disk Controller chips (FDC) are now obsolete and so I thought about emulating a FDC using a...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Python
adafruit.com

it’s a floppy driver! its a parallel port! it’s an irda transceiver! its the LPC47B272 100 Pin Enhanced Super I/O Controller with LPC Interface!

We bumbled onto this chip while googlin’ some floppy stuff. it’s amazing what is still in stock for purchase, even during a silicon shortage. we can’t get n-channel power mosfets but we can get a LPC47B272 “100 Pin Enhanced Super I/O Controller with LPC Interface” – it comes with TWO 2.88MB super i/o floppy disk controllers, TWO serial ports, IrDA, a parallel port, and a keyboard controller, ok? and there are 3000 in stock at https://www.microchip.com/en-us/product/LPC47B272#buy-from-store, so, like, what else do you want!? we sorta imagine this poor creature on a PC/104 board, desperately checking the IrDA irq… doin’ its very best but wondering why it doesn’t have any friends who visit anymore. anyone want to wire one of these up to raspberry pi?
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Snap-on Umbrella Tray #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Loved the idea but wanted a snap-on for higher pole placement. Fits tightly onto a 38mm/1.5″ umbrella pole. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4977796. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Assamble Lantern with changeable panels #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Keep the lanterns fresh with interchangable panels. Would probably reccomend an LED over tealight/candles for safety. From C47_3D on Thingiverse:. Lantern for tealight or candle with changeable panels. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

Dragon Skull Hair Pin #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Dragon Skull Hair Pin I really like the Skull Hairpin by Tomman204, after wearing it I really wanted a dragon version. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4978313. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

How to Block Ads with Pi-hole on a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay

Handy guide from Kamaluddin Khan up on Hackster.io. Using your own Linux gear, you can block ads throughout the whole network. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be sure to check out our posts, tutorials and new Raspberry Pi related products. Adafruit has the largest and best selection of Raspberry Pi accessories and all the code & tutorials to get you up and running in no time!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

50s Style Arcade Machine #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

This is a raspberry PI based arcade machine designed to fold down and look like a piece of furniture from the 1950s. the main purpose of the design is to allow the arcade machine to hide from site when not playing it. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Archery Bow Holder #3DThursday #3DPrinting

You need a round rod d= 14mm, I used a length of 130mm. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4248066. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
INSTAGRAM
adafruit.com

this “one weird trick” for designing PCBs to connect to floppy drives

Most people don’t know this, but it is a requirement that the schematic symbol look like a floppy disk! please report any non-compliant CAD packages to the ministry of (double density) information for assessment and re-education. more soon, flip-floppin between 34-pin IDC and 26-pin FPC floppys…. Stop breadboarding and...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Auto-Aiming Sugar Launching Robot #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Add sugar to your hot beverage of choice with a Pi 4 powered sugar bot, from Equals Engineering on YouTube:. The robot is controlled by a raspberry pi 4 and uses a camera to detect targets and positions itself using two wheels. Each Friday is PiDay here at Adafruit! Be...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Micro USB to DIP adapter, header box #3DThursday #3DPrinting

To use popular micro usb to dip adapter (common aliexpress type) or header, sometimes I need fixable base. This box can be fixed on a surface. Screws are M2. It has 5 wire channels in its back. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4975154. Have you considered building a 3D project around...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy