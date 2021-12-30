Reading floppy disk data, part 3! itsa pulse party

We bumbled onto this chip while googlin’ some floppy stuff. it’s amazing what is still in stock for purchase, even during a silicon shortage. we can’t get n-channel power mosfets but we can get a LPC47B272 “100 Pin Enhanced Super I/O Controller with LPC Interface” – it comes with TWO 2.88MB super i/o floppy disk controllers, TWO serial ports, IrDA, a parallel port, and a keyboard controller, ok? and there are 3000 in stock at https://www.microchip.com/en-us/product/LPC47B272#buy-from-store, so, like, what else do you want!? we sorta imagine this poor creature on a PC/104 board, desperately checking the IrDA irq… doin’ its very best but wondering why it doesn’t have any friends who visit anymore. anyone want to wire one of these up to raspberry pi?

