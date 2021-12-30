ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas police charge boy, 14, in triple murder; suspect still at large

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hu9Ff_0dYic18y00

GARLAND, Texas — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of three teens at a North Texas convenience store, authorities said Wednesday.

Abel Elias Acosta is being sought by police, remains at large and is “armed and dangerous,” according to a news release from the Garland Police Department.

“It is typically not the practice of the Garland Police Department to release juvenile information, but due to the nature of the offense and potential risk to the public, the court has authorized the release of his information,” the news release stated.

Garland police said they had evidence showing that Acosta killed Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17, according to The Dallas Morning News. A fourth teen, a 15-year-old who was a cook at the convenience store, was wounded in the attack, the newspaper reported.

Police have not released the cook’s name.

Garland Police originally detained another 14-year-old boy into custody Monday but later released him, saying he was not the shooter, the Morning News reported.

According to authorities, the victims were near the restaurant at the front of the store when the gunman, believed to be Acosta, exited a white Dodge four-door pickup and began shooting as he walked through the store’s door, WFAA-TV reported.

At least one of the victims was the shooter’s intended target, Lt. Pedro Barineau, a spokesperson for the police department, told reporters. Investigators have determined Gonzalez and the cook were not intended targets, according to the Morning News.

Acosta is the son of Richard Acosta, 33, who turned himself in to police Monday, according to the Garland Police Department’s news release.

Richard Acosta is also charged with capital murder for allegedly acting as a getaway driver for his son, police said.

The shooting occurred at a Texaco convenience store in Garland at about 7:30 p.m. CST on Sunday, KDFW-TV reported.

Prosecutors will determine whether Abel Acosta will be charged as a minor or an adult, Barineau told reporters.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

4-year-old shooting victim identified as George Floyd’s niece

HOUSTON — A 4-year-old girl who was shot on New Year’s Day as she slept in her bed in Texas has been identified as George Floyd’s niece. Several shots were fired into the Houston, Texas, apartment early Saturday morning, injuring the little girl inside, NBC News reported. Her father, Derrick Delane, identified her as Arianna Delane, and told KPRC that she suffered a punctured liver, lung, and several broken ribs but is healing and is expected to survive.
KRMG

Police: Florida woman locked son in dog cage as punishment

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A Florida woman is facing child abuse charges, after police said she used a dog cage as a punishment for her child. A worker with Florida’s Department of Children and Families called police to report the alleged abuse, WTVJ reported. Adriana Alvarado Gutierrez allegedly told...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Garland, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Dodge, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Garland, TX
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Authorities locate mother of baby found in box in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Authorities have located the mother of a baby found abandoned in a cardboard box in frigid conditions in Fairbanks last week, Alaska State Troopers reported Wednesday. A unit within the troopers that handles major cases identified and located the mother Tuesday, and she...
KRMG

Authorities arrest 3 after almost 600 Amazon packages dumped in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities arrested three people after around 600 Amazon packages were dumped in Oklahoma County. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said the three suspects were tied to a massive Amazon theft ring involving thousands of dollars’ worth of products. On Dec. 30, Oklahoma County...
KRMG

Missing man’s car found on Creek Turnpike in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a missing man’s car was found Wednesday morning on the Creek Turnpike near State Highway 51 in Broken Arrow. Edward Robe Malampy III, 62, was last heard from Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. near I-44 and U.S. Highway 412. Malampy’s...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Officials: 13 dead in house fire in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A deadly fire tore through a rowhouse in a Philadelphia neighborhood Wednesday morning, killing 13 people, fire officials confirmed. Several children were among the casualties, fire officials said during the news conference. The number of dead and injured is dynamic and subject to change as the scene continues to be worked, officials said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#North Texas#Shooting#The Dallas Morning News#Garland Police#Wfaa Tv#The Morning News#Texaco#Kdfw Tv
KRMG

Hermit ‘River Dave’ arrested after returning to site of former home

CONCORD, N.H. — A hermit known as “River Dave” has been charged with trespassing after returning to the site of the cabin where he once lived. David Lidstone previously lived on the Concord, New Hampshire property for three decades before a fire destroyed his cabin and he was ordered to leave, The Associated Press reported.
KRMG

13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadephia house fire

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A large house fire in Philadelphia early Wednesday killed 13 people, including seven children, and sent two people to hospitals, fire officials said. Officials said at a news conference later in the morning that there were four smoke detectors in the building but that none were operating.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
45K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy