HELLAM – Police in York County responded to a fatal crash in Hellam Borough. Authorities say around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, an adult male was westbound on Route 462 in the area of 490 E. Market Street when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked car and a pole. The vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected. No one else was injured. The driver was rushed to York Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released. Hellam Township Police are investigating.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO