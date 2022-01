Atonio Sivatia’s family sues West Valley City Police Department. The West Valley City Police Department is being sued for use of excessive force and a violation of constitutional rights. Atonio Sivatia’s mother filed a lawsuit against the West Valley police Tuesday after her son was left permanently disabled while in police custody. The lawsuit alleges officers told Sivatia to lie on a dark road after he was tased and detained last December. He was then run over by a vehicle while on the ground. Robert Sykes, the family’s lawyer, said the police failed to do their jobs or follow their policy on use of force. Read the full story. — Ivana Martinez.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO