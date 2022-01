Pack your bags, Michael Imperioli… and then, uh, make sure no disgruntled hotel managers can access them. The Sopranos vet has been tapped for a series-regular role in The White Lotus‘ upcoming second season, according to our sister site Deadline. He’ll appear in the sophomore run as Dominic Di Grasso, who is traveling with his son — a recent college graduate — and his elderly father. Season 1 of The White Lotus focused on a group of vacationers at the swanky titular Hawaiian resort. The new installments will leave Hawaii and take place at a different White Lotus property, though the exact locale has...

TV SERIES ・ 46 MINUTES AGO