ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Price Increase You Didn’t Notice in Disney World

By Madison Owens
disneyfoodblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney World has seen a lot of price increases lately. menu prices go up in EPCOT, Disney Springs, and coming to Typhoon Lagoon, the cost of Annual Passes go up, and the new holiday After Hours events are more expensive than the former holiday parties. And now, there is another price...

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is Getting Rid of Their Biggest Free Perk Yet in 2022

2021 has been a BIG year in Disney World, with lots of major changes. In addition to changing Disney World Annual Passes, Disney has also discontinued or altered many previously “free” perks, like complimentary MagicBands for Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, as well as replacing Extra Magic Hours with the shorter Early Theme Park Entry and the more selective Extended Evening Hours. And now perhaps one of the BIGGEST free Disney World perks will be gone in a few short weeks, and here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
RESTAURANTS
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Left Devastated After Four Hour Wait Ends in Catastrophe

Imagine waiting in line for a Disney attraction for hours, only to end up reaching the front of the line to be told the ride is broken? That was the case for some Guests this past week. At Walt Disney World, arguably the most popular attraction can be found at...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Springs#Disney Parks#World News#The Kingdom Tour#Giants#African#The Wild Africa Trek
Inside the Magic

Disney World Bride Kicks Out Cheating Groom, Everyone He Knows at Wedding

The idea of having a Disney Fairytale Wedding is a dream for many a Disney-loving bride-to-be who wants to feel like a real-life Disney Princess, if only for a day. One Walt Disney World Resort bride, however, did not have the most traditionally magical experience on her big day at the flagship Disney theme park property.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

The Three WORST Times to Go to Walt Disney World

We’ll let you in on a little secret: there’s truly never a bad time to visit Disney World. Even the hottest day can still be fun, and even the busiest days are an opportunity to have your best Disney day ever!. That said, if you want to avoid...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Universal Suggests Disney Parks Won’t Exist in the Future

Well, Universal Orlando Resort is back at it again! The Theme Park is neighbor to the giant Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida and is known for throwing a few punches Disney’s way via social media. But, could the Disney Parks NOT exist in the future? Universal suggests so.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Disney
wdwinfo.com

The Worst Resorts on Disney Property

There are more than twenty-five resorts on Disney property at which people can stay. I know the word “worst” seems strong, but hang in there. When I say worst, I mean the resorts that aren’t worth the money or experience. Food is also a significant factor when I look at these resorts and rate them. There are three resorts that I feel are the absolute worst.
TRAVEL
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Want Disney Genie Turned Off

The Disney Genie system is one that many Disney fans have been waiting for for years, and now that it has rolled out at both Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, some Guests are loving the system, while others do not. The Disney Genie system allows for Guests to have...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando Will Close 4 Major Attractions In January

Universal Orlando Resort will be making some major changes to its attraction list beginning in January. Universal will be closing four popular attractions during the month, one of which will be permanent, and another that will have an extended closure. Here is your reminder to get to Universal Orlando Resort...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Moving to Disney Becomes Impossible For Many Due to One Massive Concern

If you are planning to move to Orlando to be closer to the magic of Disney in 2022, get ready to pay the price that comes along with it. Over the pandemic, many people moved to Florida. With the state being one of the ones that “opened” back up the fastest, many who were craving a sense of normalcy moved down to the sunshine state. Plus, with beaches nearby and theme parks, the idea of moving to where you vacation quickly became a popular option. With the increased amount of Guests becoming locals, Orlando rental rates shot up. The housing market was fantastic for selling, but buying would cost you a little more than you were used to. For apartments, rent jumped by hundreds of dollars, leaving a two-bedroom at a $2000.00 price point (of course, this cost varies but I can attest I was quoted $2150.00 for a two-bedroom near Disney World).
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2022

Disney World sometimes closes rides, attractions, and restaurants for changes and scheduled maintenance. We keep track of the refurbishments schedule and let you know every week what’s going to be closed in the parks and hotels. But now that a new year isn’t too far away (first of all, how did that happen so fast??) we’re taking a look at everything that’s going to be closed in Disney World in 2022. Some of these closures are on the calendar already, and others have just been announced as happening sometime in the year. It’s a LONG list, so buckle up!
TRAVEL
allears.net

5 Reasons Why You SHOULDN’T Stay at a Disney World Hotel Next Year

Disney World Resort hotels can be really convenient (and beautiful!) places to stay while visiting Disney World. If you’re feeling pressured to stay at a Disney World hotel, the truth is that you don’t HAVE to, and in fact, there may be some reasons why you shouldn’t!
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy