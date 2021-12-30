HAVE YOU TESTED POSITIVE OR BEEN EXPOSED TO COVID-19?

In the latest revisions to England’s rules for combatting the coronavirus, Boris Johnson’s government this week cut the self-isolation period required of those who have tested positive for the virus from 10 days to seven in the event that they subsequently test negative twice.That means that if an infected person can show a negative lateral flow result on day six and seven of quarantine, they are free to stop there rather than continue for the previously-mandatory three days.Those who do end their quarantine after seven days are still advised to avoid other people likely to be vulnerable, shun crowded...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO