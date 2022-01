KINGMAN, Kan. — The Kingman man who was convicted of killing his wife 10 years ago will have a hearing before the Kansas Court of Appeals Jan. 12. Brett Seacat was found guilty of shooting Vashti Seacat in her bedroom then setting the home ablaze in April of 2011. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years. Seacat has filed a civil motion claiming ineffective counsel, saying that there was evidence the defense failed to present that would clear him of the crime. The motion was filed in May of 2020.

