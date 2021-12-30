ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-Punch Man Season 2: the strongest hero returns to home video with Dynit

By Maria Rivera
asapland.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne-Punch Man appeared for the last time in Italy in 2019 with the broadcast of the second season. This was featured in the VVVVID schedules along with Attack of the Giants season 3 and the first season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and since then fans around the world...

asapland.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Punch Man#Home Video#Around The World#Manga#The Episodes#Vvvvid#Giants#Italian
asapland.com

Kimetsu no Yaiba season 2, releases 9 new characters

Kimetsu no Yaiba premiered its successful first anime season in 2019 and is currently about to premiere its season 2. The Truth News shares with fans that they can look forward to the debut of at least 9 new characters. Tengen Uzui. Gyutaro. In. Makio. Hinatsuru. Sum. Genya Shinazugawa. Hantengu.
COMICS
asapland.com

First trailer for Kakushigoto’s compilation film

At the beginning of January it was revealed in the “Kakushigoto Special Event“That the manga Kakushigoto from Koji Kumeta It would be counting on a new animated adaptation, this being a compilation film, said film will be in charge of presenting again the plot that we saw in the anime premiering in April 2020 but with the peculiarity of having an alternative ending, for now it has been revealed in his first promotional video that will bear the name of Kakushigoto: Himegoto wa Nan Desu ka and it will be released on July 9 in Japanese theaters.
COMICS
