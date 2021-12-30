ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold set for worst year in six, probes $1,800

By Bharat Gautam
 5 days ago

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gold was on course to record its worst performance in six years, as prices dropped below a key support level in thin trade on Thursday, pressured by a higher dollar and firm Treasury yields.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,796.47 per ounce by 0745 GMT, dipping below $1,800, a level it has closed above consistently for a week.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,797.10.

"The kind of back and forth seen over the last 48 hours is less indicative of any particular fundamental catalyst and much more of the market being very thin and volatility being amplified by that absence of liquidity," DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

Gold prices hit a one-month high on Tuesday, but slipped to a one-week low the very next session before closing unchanged, and were on track for their biggest annual percentage decline since 2015.

Spivak said the first week of January will provide directional clues as gold is caught between the magnitude of inflation and the U.S. Federal Reserve's steps to contain it.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields steadied near a one-month peak, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

The dollar index (.DXY) recovered from near a one-month low, weighing on gold demand by making it less appealing for holders of other currencies.

Asian shares flatlined on a slow Thursday as the spread of Omicron clouded what is the last trading day of the year for many exchanges.

U.S. weekly initial jobless claims data, a key metric of the country's economic health, is due at 1330 GMT later in the day.

Spot silver dipped 0.8% to $22.62 an ounce, platinum eased 0.7% to $961.35, and palladium fell 1.2% to $1,960.31, all set for their worst showing in several years.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Gold steadies above $1,800/oz as pandemic risks linger

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Gold consolidated above the key $1,800 per ounce level on Tuesday, after a sharp retreat in the last session, as some investors sought cover from pandemic-led uncertainty, inflation and its likely impact on the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory. Spot gold edged 0.1% higher at...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asian FX mostly lower; Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won weaken

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies traded mostly lower on Wednesday, with Indonesia's rupiah and the South Korean won leading losses, as the dollar hovered near a one-week high, buoyed by U.S. policy tightening expectations. The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won each fell about 0.5%, with the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks mark worst day in over 2 weeks on institutional sell-off

SEOUL, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell to their worst session in more than two weeks on Wednesday, as a stronger dollar and higher U.S. yields weighed on tech heavyweights and institutional investors extended their sell-off in equities that went ex-dividend.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Spot Gold#Gold Prices#U S Federal Reserve#U S Treasury#Dxy#Asian#Omicron
Reuters

Yen wallows as Omicron fears ease and rate hikes loom

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The yen was pinned near a five-year low on the dollar on Wednesday and nursing losses on other crosses as traders wagered Japan would lag a looming wave of global policy tightening as inflation gallops ahead around the world. The yen tumbled through support, which...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Rupiah, S.Korean won weaken as Fed rate view supports dollar

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won led losses among Asian currencies on Wednesday as the prospect of U.S. policy tightening supported the dollar, while losses in tech firms pulled down the South Korean benchmark index by more than 1%. The South Korean KOSPI (.KS11)...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asian shares slip as rising U.S. yields hit tech firms

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday following a mixed Wall Street session as higher U.S. Treasury yields weighed on global tech firms and pushed the dollar to a five-year high against Japan's yen. U.S. yields rose on Tuesday as bond investors geared up for interest...
STOCKS
Reuters

Party over before it gets started

A look at the day ahead from Dhara Ranasinghe. The euphoria seen in world stock markets in the first two trading days of the year already appears to be fading. Asian stocks outside Japan are down 1%, U.S. stock futures point to a weak open and European futures are mixed.
STOCKS
Reuters

China Huarong halves in value as trading resumes

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares of China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd (2799.HK) plunged as much as 55% in Hong Kong on Wednesday to a record low, after trading resumed following a nine-month hiatus, even as the bad loan company said its restructuring had paved the way for healthy growth.
MARKETS
Reuters

Gold slips from six-week high on equities strength

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Monday as higher bond yields and rallying equities weighed on the metal's safe-haven appeal as the new year gets under way, pushing it down from a six-week peak hit earlier in the session. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,823.63 an ounce by...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold 2254 in year 2022

Welcome to next year: 'tis here. And we got that which for we anticipated across Gold's final five trading days of 2021: an "Annual Finale Rally", successfully so for the now 18th time in the past 21 years. But 'twas hardly the best week about which to crow. In settling yesterday (Friday) at 1831, Gold's five-day gain was +20 points, or more meaningfully just +1.1%, ranking it 11th amongst the 18 "Finale Rallies" years this 21st century-to-date. (Recall from last week's piece that '04, '11 and '15 were instead finales down into valleys).
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Defying the 1,800 threshold on dollar’s demand

Gold plummeted at the start of the year, shedding over $20 per troy ounce. US Treasury yields soared to multi-month highs, underpinning the greenback. XAU/USD trades at around 1,800 with a firmly bearish stance in the near term. Spot gold plunged heading into the US opening as US Treasury yields...
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold Holds Biggest Decline in Six Weeks After Bond Yields Surge

(Bloomberg) -- Gold was steady after posting its biggest drop in six weeks as bond yields surged, with investors bracing for monetary policy tightening in 2022. Ten-year Treasuries had the worst start to a year in more than a decade, with yields rising 12 basis points on Monday, the largest first-day jump since 2009, according to Bloomberg data. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index closed at a record high on risk-on sentiment.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

