NBA

Pacers' Jeremy Lamb tests positive for COVID-19

By Rory Maher
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pvSQ_0dYiMlg900
Indiana Pacers guard Jeremy Lamb Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Pacers reserve swingman Jeremy Lamb tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, according to James Boyd of the Indianapolis Star. Head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters, including Boyd, that lead assistant coach Lloyd Pierce returned an inconclusive test and will miss the team’s game against Charlotte Wednesday night.

Lamb, 29, suffered a torn ACL in February 2020 and has struggled to regain the same level of play post-injury. In 26 games this season (14.3 MPG), Lamb is averaging 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists on .361/.342/.932 shooting. He’s earning $10.5M this season and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2022.

The Pacers have struggled this season, holding a 14-20 record, and are 13th in the East. There were rumors over the summer that the Pacers were looking to trade Lamb, but they haven’t found any takers yet, with his play not matching his salary. He could potentially be used as salary matching as part of a larger deal, with the Pacers reportedly looking to be active on the trade market.

Pierce is in his first season with the Pacers after being fired as head coach of the Hawks last season.

If Lamb is vaccinated, he will be out for at least six days or until he returns two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

