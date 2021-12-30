ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Teacher’s TikTok goes viral after telling class she’s quitting over payment issue: ‘It’s happening too often’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jami Seymore
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aqdB_0dYiMjuh00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. ( KRQE ) – A teacher in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is getting a lot of attention after sharing a TikTok video in which she reveals to her students that she’s quitting her job.

Now, she’s hoping her message will inspire the school district to change how teachers are paid.

Mahalia Aponte recently moved to New Mexico and applied for a job at Garfield Middle School in Albuquerque. She started teaching 8th-grade social studies a couple of months into the school year after finally getting her level two license with the New Mexico Public Education Department.

“I started working there, fell in love with the position, was having a great time with the kids,” said Aponte. “I got my very first paycheck and immediately was concerned.”

WATCH: Kids go wild after teacher sinks ‘Hail Mary’ basket from across schoolyard

As Aponte explains, the Albuquerque Public Schools district (APS) prorated her annual salary from $51,000 to around $34,500, because she didn’t start at the beginning of the year. Still, Aponte figured she would have the option to receive bigger checks over the nine-month school year, instead of smaller checks spread out over a 12-month pay schedule — an option she’s had at other school districts she’s worked in. (Aponte works full-time at a different job during the summer months.)

However, Aponte says no one at APS clarified that the district only operates on a 12-month pay schedule, despite allegedly reaching out to ask “over and over again,” according to Aponte. It wasn’t until she had already started working that she learned of the 12-month pay schedule. And because her prorated salary was spread out over the full year, Aponte says she was left with a monthly income of only $400 more than her rent.

“I feel like this happens to so many teachers,” said Aponte. “It’s happening too often and we’re not saying anything about it.”

In a TikTok video that’s now gone viral , Aponte announced to her class that she would not be returning because she couldn’t afford to live on her salary. “I was very honest with them, and explained to them the situation,” she said in the video.

She later posted a second video further discussing what happened.

“I can’t run myself ragged working here all day and then working my second job all night just to make ends meet, every single day Monday through Friday, plus working on the weekends,” said Aponte. “I don’t have any time for myself. I don’t even have time to grade papers outside of class.”

Substitute teacher who sang Britney Spears on karaoke machine ‘relieved of duty’

Aponte hopes being vocal about her experience can help educate other teachers new to the district, so they can better prepare for the pay. She also hopes it can maybe even change the district itself, giving teachers the option of how they’re paid.

“It’s astronomical the amount of teachers who are in the exact same position as me or worse,” Aponte said, citing comments from other educators who responded to her TikTok video.

In the meantime, Aponte says she’s going to work full-time as a bartender and server, and do some tutoring on the side. She says she will reevaluate a future at APS before the start of the school year.

APS was not available to comment on Aponte’s video during the district’s winter break.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Scientists set record straight on TikTok COVID tests trend

(CBS) — If the increase of testing wasn’t enough to cause a shortage of tests, a new social media trend involving at-home COVID tests has doctors concerned. Doctors are worried because they claim people are ruining these tests. This trend is going viral on the social media app TikTok. People are getting at-home covid tests […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WREG

Winter conditions prompt school closures, virtual learning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South schools are weighing their options as the approaching winter weather prompts school closures or virtual learning. Shelby County Schools said they are monitoring the weather and will update accordingly. They posted inclement weather procedures on Twitter in both English and Spanish. Fayette County Public Schools announced that schools will be closed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
WREG

Bomb threats force evacuations, lockdowns at multiple HBCUs

Seven historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) reported bomb threats on Tuesday night just hours apart from each other, with schools responding to the threats by entering lockdown, ordering evacuations and having law enforcement sweep their campuses until there was an all-clear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krqe#Garfield Middle School#Aps
WREG

Shelby County nearly breaks COVID cases record; TN at all-time high

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Commissioners just announced that Tennessee is at an all-time high in COVID cases. As of Sunday, Shelby County Commissioners said the state was averaging almost 11,000 new cases daily. Dr. Michelle Taylor, Director of Shelby County Health Department, said hospitals have yet to fully recover from staffing issues since the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

DCS: Youth did not start Fayette County facility fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn.– There is new information on a weekend disturbance at Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County. Tuesday, from the perimeter of Wilder Youth Development Center all appeared to be quiet. A far cry from January 1st when, according to officials from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, youth in two dorms broke […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
WREG

WREG

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy