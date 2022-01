The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday that there’s been 8,354 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. This is a 15.3% increase from last week. As of December 27, 2,111,009 of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, which is a 57% population of the said group. 39.9% of 18-34-year-olds are fully vaccinated. 29.6% of the new cases are those in the 18-34-year-old age group.

