A Tropical Smoothie Cafe location is coming soon to Roanoke at 720 US 377, Ste. 210, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. However, a Tropical Smoothie Cafe spokesperson wrote in a Facebook message to Community Impact Newspaper that it’s “a bit early to give a timeframe for opening quite yet,” but the company will know more “in the coming months.” The smoothie shop sells a variety of smoothies in addition to wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads, quesadillas, salads, breakfast items and more. 770-821-1900. www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.

ROANOKE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO