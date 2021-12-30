ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto insiders look ahead to capitalize on Bitcoin’s epic year

By Bitcoin News Editor
ForexTV.com
 6 days ago

Kate Rooney joins ‘The News with Shepard...

forextv.com

bitcoinmagazine.com

How The Geopolitics Of 2021 Will Shape The Year Ahead For Bitcoin

This past year was certainly a unique one for bitcoin. We saw the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) get approved in the United States, the largest-ever Bitcoin conference in Miami, the much anticipated Taproot upgrade, all-time highs nearing $70,000, oh, and a nation state made bitcoin legal tender. Despite all this exciting news, some things never change — the FUD was as prevalent as ever. Bitcoin saw a variety of bans throughout 2021 and, to no one’s surprise, China stole the show in this regard.
Shepard Smith
Kate Rooney
decrypt.co

What's Next for Bitcoin and Crypto: 5 Trends to Watch in 2022

2021 was a volatile yet highly fruitful year for cryptocurrencies. The crypto market capitalization tripled from under $800 billion on January 1 to around $2.2 trillion today, with some assets doing astronomical returns in terms of both price and users. And those increases were distributed across the ecosystem, as Bitcoin and Ethereum went from making up 80% of the market cap to just over 60%.
#Epic#Forextv Bitcoin
ForexTV.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Fails to Push Above $48,000

At the moment, the Bitcoin price prediction shows BTC dropping over 1.34% after opening today’s trade at $47,733. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
TheStreet

Reddit and Crypto: Doge, Bitcoin, Elon Musk, and a Look Back at 2021

Whether you follow Reddit or even really knew what it is before 2021, you almost certainly know about the online discussion community now. Reddit users drove a lot of action and discussion when it came to creating meme stocks and the site has been a major source for people looking to talk about cryptocurrency.
CoinTelegraph

The year for Bitcoin — A 2021 roundup of the flagship crypto

While 2021 did provide some sort of respite for investors operating across the global crypto landscape, it was still largely been driven by fears that first reared their ugly heads back in 2020. From rising inflation rates to another wave of coronavirus-related outbreaks, the ground beneath everyone’s feet continued to move even without them knowing.
ForexTV.com

Bitcoin-HODLing Companies Keep Up With S&P 500, But Not Bitcoin

Companies that bought and held Bitcoin did well for investors in 2021 — though not as well as the digital coin itself. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
theedgemarkets.com

Bitcoin resumes its slide, widening crypto’s monthly losses - Bloomberg

(Dec 29): Bitcoin failed to hold overnight gains, losing more ground Wednesday as it continued on course for its worst month since May, Bloomberg reported. The volatile token was trading 1.3% lower at $46,965 as of 7:48 a.m. Wednesday in New York, following a near 7% drop the prior session. It has retreated some 18% this month, while the wider crypto universe has shed about $420 billion of market value over the period, according to tracker CoinGecko.
raleighnews.net

Tiny territory strives to be world's crypto capital

Gibraltar is looking to integrate its stock exchange with cryptocurrencies? trade. The British overseas territory of Gibraltar could soon host the world's first integrated bourse, where conventional bonds can be traded alongside major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin. According to The Guardian, the peninsula's regulators are currently reviewing a...
Taylor Daily Press

The Bitcoin Christmas Rally Has Already Ended Or Has It Not Started Yet? » Crypto Insiders

Faith in the so-called “Christmas ray” began to fade again. Bitcoin (BTC) I managed to jump shortly before Christmas, which made the race really good rising seem. It gave hope that we might still see sprint sprints at the end of the year. However, Bitcoin During the Christmas period the price seems to have some problems to hold. However, we see market fears easing further and hope for a resumption of the rally has not disappeared yet.
ambcrypto.com

Report reveals Bitcoin is crypto’s poster child on social media this year

2021 was a stellar year for cryptocurrencies and DeFi, globally. It is noteworthy that the digital asset class surpassed a cumulative market cap of $3 trillion for the first time during the year. And, BTC also clocked in some record gains in October after touching a new ATH. That being...
Taylor Daily Press

Bitcoin Price Rise, $50K Reclaim, Cardano Lead » Crypto Insiders

Bitcoin (BTC) Big boost started this afternoon! At the time of writing, the price is trading above $50,000 and hopes for an additional recovery remain. In this article, you can read the market update about the latest status of cryptoland. Bitcoin (BTC) Jumps Away. From Bitcoin price I started picking...
beincrypto.com

2021: Year of Institutional Bitcoin Adoption as VC Crypto Funding Hits $25B

2021 might be the year when institutional bitcoin (BTC) adoption finally happened, with venture capital funding for crypto asset firms rising 720% year-on-year to $25.1 billion, according to data by The Block Research. Throughout the year, several companies bought BTC, it says, including Jack Dorsey’s Square, which allocated nearly 5%...
Coinspeaker

Crypto Predictions for 2022: Insightful Look at Crypto Industry Next Year

As 2021 winds to a close, analysts and market observers make predictions for how the crypto industry will generally fare in 2022. Bitcoin (BTC) is up by approximately 70% since the start of 2021. Singlehandedly, the king coin is a major contributing force to the crypto market cap of $2 trillion. It has been an eventful year for crypto and as it winds to a close, analysts are now giving their predictions for 2022.
