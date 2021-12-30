Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio out for the season with torn ACL

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Cleveland announced. Rubio suffered the same injury to the same knee as a rookie in 2012.

It’s terrible news for both player and team, as Rubio will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2022, and Cleveland had already lost starting guard Collin Sexton for the season to a torn meniscus that required surgery. ACL tears typically have a recovery timeline of about 12 months, so Rubio might not return to the court again until roughly January 2023.

The 31-year-old point guard has been instrumental to the Cavaliers’ surprising 20-14 start to the season; they are currently fifth in the East. Rubio appeared in all 34 of the team’s games to this point, averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.5 minutes.

His shooting slash line of .363/.339/.854 isn’t great, but he’s been a locker-room leader, clutch shot-maker and defensive presence for the young Cavs. He’s currently 10th in the league in defensive win shares, per Basketball Reference.

As ESPN’s Bobby Marks relays, the Cavs could receive a disabled-player exception worth $8.9M if they choose to apply for it by January 15. However, the Cavs are currently only $3.1M below the luxury-tax threshold and already have a full roster, so they might not end up using it even if they receive it, which they almost certainly would.

Cleveland’s guard depth will be tested with Rubio and Sexton out for the season, and rising star Darius Garland is currently in the league’s health and safety protocols. Little-used backup Kevin Pangos and rookie two-way player RJ Nembhard could see an uptick in minutes in the short term. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Cavs target guards in trades, either.