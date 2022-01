One of Clemson’s own is coming home, as the Tigers revamp their staff after the departure of multiple assistants. Former Clemson defensive end Nick Eason is likely to make the move from Auburn back to his alma mater, per Matt Zenitz of On3. He would serve as the defensive line coach under recently promoted Wes Goodwin, who took over for Brent Venables when he left to take the head coaching position at Oklahoma. Eason would replace Todd Bates, who followed Venables to Norman.

