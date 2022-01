Recently hired LSU football coach Brian Kelly seems to think you're wicked wrong if you think people from Boston have "strong accents." During the live broadcast of his new team's TaxAct Texas Bowl blowout loss to Kansas State, Kelly, who attended as a spectator, addressed his now notorious viral video in which he, a Massachusetts native, had a distinct change in dialect, as well as several other moments that led to being roasted on social media since his hiring last month.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO