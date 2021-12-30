ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comment: 3D Touch was one of the best technologies Apple ever created, and I still miss it

By Filipe Espósito
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lp1i2_0dYiIOiO00

Some people may not think of the iPhone 6s as a device that changed everything, but it did bring some important improvements such as the first 4K camera on an iPhone, Live Photos, and 3D Touch. While today’s iPhones still record 4K video and capture Live Photos, none of them have 3D Touch anymore – which is unfortunate since this was one of the best technologies ever created by Apple.

In fact, the story of 3D Touch began a year before the introduction of the iPhone 6s, when Apple unveiled the first Apple Watch to the world in September 2014. Since the device was so small, the company invented a new way to access some hidden buttons on the interface through touches with more pressure.

The Apple Watch display had pressure sensors that were able to detect the intensity of touch in order to reproduce different actions. Apple called this technology “Force Touch,” which was later added to the 2015 MacBook to replace the mechanical trackpad button.

It was only a matter of time before Force Touch was added to the iPhone. In September 2015, the iPhone 6s was the first model to have a “3D Touch” display. Despite the different name, 3D Touch was essentially Force Touch – a display technology based on pressure sensors to enable even more interactions on the screen.

What users could do with 3D Touch

3D Touch on iPhone was mainly used to access quick actions on app icons when the user pressed them hard. Apple also created an API for a gesture called “Peek & Pop,” which allowed pressing your finger on a link or conversation to see a quick preview of that content. With an even harder press, the content was fully opened.

A similar gesture also worked for notifications, phone numbers, and more. In addition to quick actions and Peek & Pop, 3D Touch also enabled pressure-sensitive controls for iOS games.

Thanks to the Taptic Engine, which was also introduced with the first Apple Watch and added to the iPhone 6s, all 3D Touch actions were immediately responded with quick vibrations called “Haptic Feedback.” Here’s how Apple described the feature:

The original iPhone introduced the world to Multi-Touch, forever changing the way people experience technology. With 3D Touch, you can do things that were never possible before. It senses how deeply you press the display, letting you do all kinds of essential things more quickly and simply. And it gives you real-time feedback in the form of subtle taps from the all-new Taptic Engine.

What happened to 3D Touch?

In 2018, when Apple introduced three new iPhone models, only the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max had 3D Touch, while the cheaper iPhone XR model was equipped with Haptic Touch – which is a fancy way of saying “long press with vibrations.” The following year, all three iPhone 11 models were released without 3D Touch.

It’s hard to name a single factor that led to the end of 3D Touch on the iPhone (and even Force Touch on the Apple Watch). Certainly the cost and complexity of producing displays with force pressure sensors was one of the deciding factors in putting an end to this technology, but there are a few other things to keep in mind.

Most iPhone users I know (and I’m not talking about tech geeks here) had no idea what 3D Touch was. Some of them only knew how to use a few gestures, while others had no idea that their iPhones had such a feature. And honestly, I blame Apple for that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X5A9Q_0dYiIOiO00

The company has never made it clear to users how to take advantage of 3D Touch. There was not a single screen during the iPhone setup to introduce the feature, so basically you had to figure out on your own how to use it. Guess what? Several people didn’t figure it out how to use it.

As a consequence, developers became less interested in supporting 3D Touch, and even Apple stopped caring about the feature at a certain point when it realized that most users wouldn’t mind having the feature replaced by long presses.

I still want 3D Touch back

I’m not saying that it has become impossible to use my iPhone without 3D Touch, but I still miss it every time I play with my old iPhones that still have the force pressure sensors on the display.

Sure, a long press might do the same thing as 3D Touch to access quick actions in iOS, but that will never be as fast and precise as accessing them instantly just by pressing harder on the screen. And things like Peek & Pop and the actions to select text using pressure on the iPhone keyboard were extremely convenient.

Not to mention the Apple Watch, which had its interface designed with Force Touch in mind and now the technology is gone. Haptic Touch might do the job, but it doesn’t feel natural or like “something only Apple would do.”

Unfortunately, I really think 3D Touch is gone forever, but it was one of the best technologies Apple ever put into the iPhone. It felt so natural to press harder in some places and instantly feel the haptic responses. It was a brilliant idea, and it’s a shame it had such a short life.

For now, Force Touch lives on Apple’s trackpads, but we are not sure for how much longer.

Do you miss 3D Touch? Let me know in the comments below.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
howtogeek.com

Stop Closing Apps on Your Android Phone

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Smartphone users can disable apps they don't use or want others to see, but devices also keep many system apps out of the limelight. If you're wondering how to find hidden apps on Android, whether on your phone or someone else's, there are six standard ways you can go about it.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Iphone Xr#Tech#Smart Phone#Ios#Live Photos#3d Touch#Apple Watch#Api#Peek Pop#The Taptic Engine
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: The One Setting You Have To Turn Off ASAP

There are a number of settings on your iPhone and, if you’re like many people, you’re ignoring half of them. That’s perfectly fine (in most cases). But one place where it isn’t doing you any good is when it comes to your privacy. Some phone settings are literally giving away personal information about your whereabouts and daily habits and routines that you would probably rather keep to yourself. Luckily, there is an easy fix for this. If protecting your privacy is a big concern, Apple experts agree: this is the one setting you have to turn off ASAP.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best iPad deals for January 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

How to use iPhone like a pro, or teach someone else to

IPhone is an amazing device that can be used for so much but it can also be a source of frustration for many users. No matter your age, background, or current skills, this tutorial will provide a simple and effective strategy to start using iPhone like a pro or help someone else get there.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

How to locate and disable an unknown AirTag on Android and iOS

AirTags are useful for keeping track of certain items, such as wallets, keys, and bags. However, stalkers can misuse these nifty little gadgets by choosing to track people. That can be a double-edged sword, however. You could have an AirTag on you right now and not even know it. But don’t panic.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Best iPhone 13 Pro Max Deals, Where to Buy

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the iPhone to buy this year if you prefer having a larger canvas on hand, even if it doesn't serve a specific purpose. It features an improved display, the best battery life ever on an iPhone, and the ability to capture stunning images packaged into a robust chassis.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Where is 5G available in the US for iPhone?

US carriers started rolling out 5G coverage a couple of years ago and the work still continues to make the latest cellular standard available to more customers. Follow along below for a few easy ways to answer the question, where is 5G available for iPhone in the US?. Apple introduced...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Hans Zimmer praises Apple’s Spatial Audio technology; says Jony Ive gave him a pair of headphones he worked on

The well-known composer Hans Zimmer was recently interviewed by Zane Lowe on Apple Music. While most of the conversation was about Zimmer’s career, they also talked about Spatial Audio – which is something the musician seems to enjoy quite a bit. Zimmer also mentioned that Jony Ive sent him new headphones created by Apple’s former design chief.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple releases long-awaited Swift Playgrounds 4 with the ability to create apps using iPad

After the release of iPadOS 15.2, Apple is finally releasing the long-awaited update to Swift Playgrounds with the ability to create apps using the iPad. Swift Playgrounds 4 was announced back in June at WWDC 2021. The app helps developers and students learn the company’s Swift programming language, and the new version lets developers build and submit apps to the App Store directly from an iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro again rumored to use hole-punch design

Even though the iPhone 13 lineup was just unveiled a few months ago, rumors on the iPhone 14 are already gaining traction. This time, The Elec reports that Apple is planning to use a hole-punch design on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, suggesting it will shift away from the notch.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy