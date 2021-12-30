ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

300,000 Expected at Las Vegas New Year's Eve Fireworks, Officials Say No Plans to Cancel

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New Year's Eve events including the eight-minute fireworks display are set to resume this year after being canceled last year because of the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Nevada State
City
Paris, NY
State
Illinois State
City
Berlin, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Fox5 KVVU

Flight cancellations continue at Las Vegas airport on New Year's Day

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Harry Reid International Airport had at least 36 canceled flights on New Year's Day as some travelers attempt to get home after holiday celebrations. As of Saturday evening, the airport's website showed arriving and departing flights canceled for several airlines including Allegiant, American, Frontier, Spirit, Southwest and United.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Salon

As omicron explodes in New York, hospitals aren’t seeing a corresponding rise in patients

Once again, New York City is the center of a COVID-19 outbreak. As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across New York City, it has been estimated that one in 50 Manhattan residents have been infected with COVID-19 over the past week. Last week, the state of New York as a whole broke a single-day record, topping 49,708 positive cases on Tuesday. Previously, the record was set on January 11, 2021, when the seven-day average was 251,232.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Goodman
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor-elect says his plan is in alignment with the de Blasio administration’s, insisting that keeping in coordination is the best way to overcome COVID. “I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor’s ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers,” Adams said. But the biggest difference, he says, will be communication. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID not long before the city reported nearly 44,000 new cases...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#New York City Mayor#Fireworks Show#Covid
Daily News

Eric Adams becomes NYC’s 110th mayor amid Times Square party and COVID surge: ‘New York is back’

Let the grind begin. Eric Adams was sworn in as the city’s 110th mayor in Times Square early Saturday — and he’s taking the helm amid an aggressively resurging pandemic with a long policy to-do list and a vow to turn the tide on decades of government “dysfunction.” Adams, whose campaign mantra was “stay focused, no distractions and grind,” is the second Black mayor in Big Apple history. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ban against unvaccinated workers begins in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s sweeping mandate requiring nearly all private-sector businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace has taken effect amid a spike in coronavirus infections. Workers at roughly 184,000 businesses were required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday. Businesses that […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
707K+
Followers
76K+
Post
713M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy