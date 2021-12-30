ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

'Send the teams to the Olympics': Hockey world reacts to WJC cancellation

Sportsnet.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cancellation of the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship sent shockwaves through the country on Wednesday, with a third forfeited game in two days leading to the eventual decision. With the world...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

Related
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

World juniors cancellation still stings for Canada’s Carson Lambos

Defencemen Carson Lambos and Maximilian Streule were still trying to wrap their heads around not playing for their respective countries at Alberta’s world junior men’s hockey championship Monday. Canada’s Lambos and Switzerland’s Streule were instead back in Manitoba awaiting the resumption of the Winnipeg Ice’s Western Hockey League...
HOCKEY
Sportsnet.ca

Daly doesn't expect many more postponements due to Canadian attendance concerns

With each of its seven Canadian franchise's buildings sitting empty to start the new year, the NHL isn't expecting many more games north of the border to be postponed due to attendance issues, deputy commissioner Bill Daly said during an interview with Sportsnet 590 The FAN on Monday, as the league is running out of time to make up the games already postponed.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Panthers add Marchment, Reinhart, Ruutu to COVID-19 protocol

All three will be out for Tuesday's home game against the Calgary Flames. Reinhart is second on the team in scoring this season with 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 32 games. When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment....
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kenney
WPFO

UNE athletic trainer to work with Olympic hockey team

BIDDEFORD (WGME) – The Winter Olympics are set for next month in Beijing, China, and the University of New England will be well represented. Longtime UNE athletic trainer Wayne Lamarre has been selected to work with the U.S. Women's National Ice Hockey team. Lamarre has been working with USA Hockey and the women's program since June of 2015. He has over 30 years of experience as an athletic trainer and is absolutely thrilled and honored to be part of the winter games.
BIDDEFORD, ME
CBS Minnesota

U.S. Women’s Olympic Hockey Boasts 9 Players With Minnesota Ties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. women’s hockey Olympic team has been finalized. A Minnesota-heavy roster was unveiled at the Winter Classic, outdoors in the state of hockey. “We have a really strong girls’ youth program, really great girls’ high school hockey. And just knowing that I was able to play for my community was something very special. And now to be here with so many other Minnesota natives has been extra special,” said Lee Stecklein. Roseville native Stecklein, making her third Olympic team, is one of nine players on this roster with Minnesota ties; that includes eight current or former Gophers. “So I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sportsnet.ca

Jan. 4: AB, Russian flights and Steve Ewen

Caroline and Lindsey give their New Year's resolutions, chat with Steve Ewen about a variety of Vancouver sports and discuss the Vancouver Canucks' GM search. Caroline, Lina and Lindsey discuss how the sports world has been and continues to be affected by COVID and then they have some fun and talk about christmas for the season half of the show.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Sabres prospect Owen Power to represent Canada at Beijing Olympics

Michigan defenceman Owen Power has been selected to represent Canada in the men's hockey tournament at next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Sportsnet can confirm. Power is the first player to commit to participating in the tournament for Canada after the NHL withdrew its players last month. In the latest...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Wjc#Bachockey
Sportsnet.ca

Quebec reduces isolation period to five days, helping Canadiens

All NHL teams in Canada can now have players return from isolation in five days if they're asymptomatic after testing positive from COVID-19 following Quebec's announcement on Tuesday. Quebec became the last province with an NHL team to reduce the isolation period to five from 10 days after a recommendation...
HOCKEY
Sportsnet.ca

NHL Plays Of The Week: The French Poke | Steve's Hat-Picks

Steve Dangle shares his picks for plays of the week in the NHL. He goes over everything from Brayden Point's soccer-style goal call to Alex Ovechkin breaking yet another record and the amazing story of Vancouver Canucks equipment manager Brian Hamilton and Nadia Popovici. When submitting content, please abide by...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Depleted Senators dealing with even more COVID-19 turmoil

The old joke about Gary Bettman was that he was rooting for a tie every night. Then, when overtime and shootouts eliminated ties, the ol’ NHL commish was happy to see games go to extra time. Parity was his personal heaven. Even the introduction of the salary cap was designed in part to keep the playing field somewhat level.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Weekend Takeaways: Hurricanes reliance on balance and depth crucial to success

Chances are you already knew the Carolina Hurricanes were having an outstanding season. Even if you don’t see a ton of their games, Carolina’s cheeky Twitter account could be enough to keep you in the loop. The Canes’ .758 points percentage is the best mark in the league, as is their plus-40 goal differential. Carolina won nine straight games out of the gate and aside from a 1-4-1 hiccup at the end of November, the good times have basically been rolling non-stop.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Sportsnet.ca

Positive COVID tests have James, Radford unsure if they'll skate at trials

The final few weeks of Olympic preparation are pressure enough, says figure skater Eric Radford. Now Canada's elite athletes have the spectre of COVID-19 threatening to derail their Olympic dreams before they even get to Beijing. Radford and pairs partner Vanessa James are recovering from COVID-19 that could keep them...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sportsnet.ca

Hour 3 - Training Camp 2.0 for the Canucks

Hour 3 - "The Boudreau bump is all about vibes" Mike and Jason are joined by Thomas Drance to discuss the "Boudreau Bump". Also, What We Learneds! The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Media Inc. or any affiliate.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

32 Thoughts: NHL faces tight scheduling to finish season on time

• Malkin, Letang contract situations get interesting. • Why Andrei Kuzmenko is a player to watch at the Olympics. Four days into 2022, already breaking my New Year’s Resolution -- leading the blog with something COVID-related. That’s gotta be a record. As we woke up Tuesday, the NHL’s...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Powered by a tenacious forecheck, the Flames keep rolling after outbreak

More shots than a New Year’s Eve party. That’s how the Calgary Flames celebrated their first game of 2022, taking a club record 26 shots on goal in a second period Sunday that put on display exactly how Darryl Sutter’s team wants — and needs — to play.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

NHL postpones two games, re-schedules three others

The NHL announced five changes to the schedule on Tuesday. The Columbus Blue Jackets versus New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings versus Philadelphia Flyers games on Jan. 18 have both been postponed, with a re-scheduled date to be determined later. The Flyers will instead make up a game against...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Senators place Chabot, Sanford and Tierney in COVID-19 protocol

The Ottawa Senators have placed defenceman Thomas Chabot along with forwards Zach Sanford and Chris Tierney in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. The Senators have recalled defenceman Michael Del Zotto from the taxi squad and assigned forward Scott Sabourin from the Belleville Senators to the taxi squad. The team also said that assistant coach Bob Jones has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Flames humbled by Panthers: 'That’s a different level of team'

Humbled in the humidity of south Florida, Darryl Sutter wasn’t about to sugarcoat the setback. “There’s not a post-season if you play like you did tonight,” said the Flames coach of a 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. “That’s a different level of team. We’re not there yet.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy