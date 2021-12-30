How to make positive money changes for the new year

New Year’s Eve is a big moneymaker for bars, restaurants and nightlife venues — with big crowds devouring prix-fixe menus and all-you-can-drink specials. Last year, of course, many of those businesses were closed or operating at limited capacity. This year, omicron and staffing shortages are threatening their hopes for a return to normal.
MORE THAN 345,000 people will receive new stimulus payments worth between $600 and $2000 thanks to new emergency legislation passed at the end of 2021. The Navajo council voted to send checks worth up to $2,000 to eligible adults and $600 for each child, using a $557million bank of federal coronavirus relief funds.
If you are one of the 75% of Americans who receive a tax refund annually, 2022 could bring an unwelcome surprise. Your tax refund could be smaller, non-existent, or you may even find that you owe the...
THE first COLA social security payments of 2022 will be sent out in 17 days for those with a birthday between the 11th and 20th of this month. Payments this year will be 5.9 percent larger than in 2021, following the largest cost-of-living adjustment in just under 40 years, representing a rise of $92 for retirees.
UTAH (ABC4) – Year after year, Americans kick off January 1st by setting goals to improve themselves. From weight loss to volunteering, citizens across the nation implement resolutions to make this year better than the last. In order to generate a better understanding of the most popular and most successful New Year’s intentions, Statista released […]
Whether you spent too much on the holidays or had an expensive last few months in 2021, credit card debt is far too easy to run up. But how else were you going to show the people you couldn't be with...
INDIANAPOLIS — With 2022 now in full swing, millions of Americans will engage in the time-honored tradition of setting their New Year’s resolutions. The most popular resolutions typically revolve around health and fitness or financial goals. But keeping to those resolutions can be tricky, with many people giving up relatively quickly. Health and life coach […]
Millions of Americans make New Year’s resolutions — most of which involve getting healthier — yet only about 8% are successful in achieving them. If you want to be one of the 8%, then read on for some tips on goal-setting, achieving your goals, and staying healthy by connecting with your medical provider.
