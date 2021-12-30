ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

More cruise ships are under CDC investigation following COVID-19 outbreaks on board

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MIAMI — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more cruise ships due to new cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant drives extremely high infection levels in the industry hub of Florida. The CDC said 88 vessels are now either under investigation or observation,...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
The Daily Telegram

Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus reported in Lenawee County

ADRIAN — The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is in Lenawee County and has been since before Christmas. The Lenawee County Health Department (LCHD) said Wednesday evening that it had been notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) of two Lenawee County residents with confirmed cases of the omicron variant, a news release said. One of the residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 22, while the other tested positive on Dec. 23. ...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cruise Ship#Covid#Ships#Omicron#Democratic#Twitter
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 51,644 new cases; more than one out of six hospital patients have virus

Florida reported 51,644 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of patients hospitalized with the virus passed 7,000 for the first time since late September, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s 7-day average for new cases has increased every day for a month, reaching a record 54,455 on Tuesday — more than twice as high as at any other point during the ...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
INDIANA STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 28,000 additional cases break another record as childhood hospitalizations triple in a month

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 28,018 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, another pandemic high as the omicron variant engulfs the state and country. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 21,966 cases per day, almost double the rate from a week ago, and almost triple the 7,607 average daily cases recorded Dec. 5.. To date, there have been 2.15 million ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
19K+
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy