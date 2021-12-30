ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals represent chance for Cowboys to make a statement

By Courtesy: David Helman/Dallas Cowboys
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas – Every game in the NFL is difficult, but that doesn't mean all NFL games are...

The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
Texas State
New York State
Washington State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Cowboys Said After Loss

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Arizona Cardinals, 25-22, on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Some Cowboys players feel they were up against more than just the Cardinals. Multiple Cowboys players blamed the officiating in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. There were some key penalties called against...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys displeased with officiating in loss to Cardinals

Correct us if you've heard this before: The Dallas Cowboys were unhappy with officiating in one of their losses. Dallas was called for 10 penalties in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — a game that knocked the team down to the fourth seed with one week left in the regular season. After the game, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb pointed to the officiating crew for "dictating the game" and keeping the Cowboys from getting into a rhythm.
NFL
Arizona Cardinals
Football
Sports
Cowboys Rally Falls Short Against Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys rallied late, but it still wasn’t enough, as they fell to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, 25-22. It looked as if Dallas might have a chance to overturn a no-fumble call with 2:44 remaining, but coach Mike McCarthy was out of timeouts and unable to challenge. Kyler...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
The Spun

Video Shows Antonio Brown’s Final Interaction With Tom Brady

When much of the NFL world turned its back on Antonio Brown, Tom Brady was able to get the mercurial receiver another chance with the Bucs. After Brown stormed off the field mid-game, it’s more likely than not those chances are up. However, in their on-field interaction on the...
NFL

