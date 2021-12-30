ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lukosius scores 15 to help lead Butler past DePaul 63-59

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Simas Lukosius had 15 points off the...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma slams former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw for comments on UConn’s ‘outsized’ influence in sport

The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Commercial Appeal

Can the Tigers save their basketball season?

Welcome to the Memphis Sports newsletter, and happy New Year! It’s Ray Padilla, providing you with what’s happening in Memphis Tigers, Football, Grizzlies and 901 FC news in 2022. With the cancellation of the Tennessee game, the fallout over the vaccination breakdown of its roster, the pause of...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tacoma News Tribune

Rhoden, Yetna lead No. 24 Seton Hall past Butler 71-56

Jared Rhoden scored 17 points, Alexis Yetna had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 24 Seton Hall beat Butler 71-56 on Tuesday night. Bryce Aiken added 12 points and seven assists for the Pirates (10-3, 1-2 Big East), who avoided their first 0-3 start in league play since 2009-10. Seton Hall has won four of its past six at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy