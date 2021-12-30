Lukosius scores 15 to help lead Butler past DePaul 63-59

Geno Auriemma is “not too optimistic” UConn women’s basketball game at Villanova on Friday will happen due to the COVID-19 problems within the Huskies’ program, the coach said during his radio show on 97.9 ESPN. “If someone comes off the (COVID) protocols, they still need five...
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma fired back at Muffet McGraw on Monday following the former Notre Dame coach's recent comments alleging "complete bias" when it comes to the Huskies and Connecticut-based ESPN. "I think the bias has something to do -- if there is any -- with the 11...
The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
Welcome to the Memphis Sports newsletter, and happy New Year! It’s Ray Padilla, providing you with what’s happening in Memphis Tigers, Football, Grizzlies and 901 FC news in 2022. With the cancellation of the Tennessee game, the fallout over the vaccination breakdown of its roster, the pause of...
Jared Rhoden scored 17 points, Alexis Yetna had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 24 Seton Hall beat Butler 71-56 on Tuesday night. Bryce Aiken added 12 points and seven assists for the Pirates (10-3, 1-2 Big East), who avoided their first 0-3 start in league play since 2009-10. Seton Hall has won four of its past six at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis was hungry Monday night. After skipping breakfast in the morning and spending the afternoon trying to figure out how to beat No. 3 Purdue on the road for the first time in nearly eight years, the Badgers found plenty of ways to feed their sophomore star.
