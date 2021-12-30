ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lukosius scores 15 to help lead Butler past DePaul 63-59

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Simas Lukosius had 15 points off the...

Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma slams former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw for comments on UConn’s ‘outsized’ influence in sport

The Geno Auriemma-Muffet McGraw rivalry may be over on the court, but that didn’t stop the two legendary coaches from trading jabs. McGraw, who coached at Notre Dame from 1987 until her 2020 retirement, criticized what she views as UConn’s “outsized” influence in the sport — from media coverage to recruiting rankings to Olympic team representation to national player of the year nominations — ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tacoma News Tribune

Rhoden, Yetna lead No. 24 Seton Hall past Butler 71-56

Jared Rhoden scored 17 points, Alexis Yetna had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 24 Seton Hall beat Butler 71-56 on Tuesday night. Bryce Aiken added 12 points and seven assists for the Pirates (10-3, 1-2 Big East), who avoided their first 0-3 start in league play since 2009-10. Seton Hall has won four of its past six at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
No. 25 Texas Tech dives into Big 12 play with 2 ranked foes

No. 25 Texas Tech is diving into a challenging stretch of games to open its Big 12 schedule. The Red Raiders first visit No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday before returning home to host sixth-ranked Kansas on Saturday. There’s also a looming matchup with top-ranked and reigning national champion Baylor for next week. Texas Tech’s challenging stretch headlines the AP Top 25 schedule this week. No. 21 LSU also faces two ranked foes in the Southeastern Conference. In addition, Baylor, No. 7 Southern California and No. 20 Colorado State will try to remain the last unbeaten teams in Division I.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hamilton put-back lifts Kent State past Ball State, 66-65

MUNCIE, Ind. — Justyn Hamilton put back an offensive rebound with 10 seconds left to give Kent State a 66-65 win over Ball State in a Mid-America Conference battle. The game was tied four times in the final three minutes and neither team led by more than two points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Eastern Conference rookies showing plenty of promise so far

Cade Cunningham and Franz Wagner are giving the Eastern Conference’s bottom two teams reasons for optimism. The Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic have seven victories apiece this season, but they also have two of the NBA’s top rookies. Detroit took Cunningham No. 1 overall in last year’s draft, and the former Oklahoma State star has impressed with his all-around contributions. Wagner went to the Magic at No. 8. The Michigan product leads all rookies, averaging 15.9 points per game. In fact, four of the game’s top newcomers reside in the East. Evan Mobley of Cleveland and Scottie Barnes of Toronto are ranked 1-2 among rookies in rebounds per game.
NBA
Wolves rout Clippers 122-104 to snap 3-game skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 28 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Los Angeles Clippers 122-104 to end a three-game skid. The Wolves gained a split in LA after losing by five to the Lakers a night earlier. The Clippers struggled mightily in their first home game of the new year. They had 39 made shots and 21 turnovers in the game. They got dominated in the paint, 64-42. Serge Ibaka tied his season high with 17 points for the Clippers, who have dropped four of six.
NBA
Stevens, Roddy help No. 20 Colorado St hold off Air Force

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 15 points as No. 20 Colorado State remained undefeated, holding off short-handed Air Force 67-59. CSU shrugged off some rust following a nearly month-long layoff due to COVID-19 concerns. The Rams have captured 11 in a row to match CSU’s 1988-89 NCAA Tournament team for the second-longest winning streak in school history. The top mark was 14 straight by the 2014-15 squad. David Roddy added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado State, which played for the first time since a 66-63 win over Mississippi State on Dec. 11. A young Air Force team missing six players because of virus protocols, including the team’s leading scorer AJ Walker.
FORT COLLINS, CO

