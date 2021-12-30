ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys

Corydon Times-Republican
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardinals represent chance for Cowboys to make...

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
NFL
CBS Sports

Le'Veon Bell says he talked to Antonio Brown after controversial exit: 'You won't hear me talk bad about AB'

Antonio Brown had another controversial exit from an NFL team Sunday, yet his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of a game was a new way for the four-time All-Pro wide receiver to go out. Despite the Buccaneers' rally to beat the New York Jets -- after Brown's exit -- all the questions were focused on Brown walking away from his team (and possibly the NFL for good).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Cardinals#American Football
nbcboston.com

Bill Belichick Reacts to Antonio Brown Incident

Belichick reacts to AB incident, details Pats' mental health philosophy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If there's any silver lining from Antonio Brown's bizarre sideline spat with Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it's that the incident brought mental health back into the conversation. After Brown took off...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Gronk has fitting reaction to Antonio Brown incident

Rob Gronkowski was too focused on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' comeback bid to notice Antonio Brown's meltdown during Sunday's game vs. the New York Jets. Brown is no longer with the Bucs after ripping off his jersey and abruptly leaving the field following a disagreement with head coach Bruce Arians. The incident occurred while Tampa Bay's offense was on the field, so Gronk didn't have much of a chance to realize what exactly was happening.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
NFL
The Spun

Look: James Harrison Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Tonight is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should be an emotional scene, as a result. Though these last few years haven’t been pretty, Roethlisberger is a Steelers legend. And tonight, he’ll play in what’s expected to be the last home game of his Steelers career.
NFL
247Sports

Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers on Caleb Williams entering portal

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Ever since Dak Prescott signed a $160 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys, every performance of his has been placed under a microscope. Prescott had a strong performance this past Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, finishing the game with 226 passing yards and three touchdowns. He did, however, have a costly fumble in the second half.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on Sunday night, with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions will be for stats only, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are planning on playing. The Packers’...
NFL
FanSided

Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Ja’Marr Chase after Bengals’ thrilling win

We’re joking. Patrick Mahomes probably does wish Ja’Marr Chase was part of his wide receiver room, but the Kansas City Chiefs are generally doing fine in that department. In Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs in a thrilling 34-31 victory that was exactly as advertised: plenty of touchdowns, some questionable calls by Zac Taylor (that worked out in his favor, lucky for him), and a few distinguishable broken records.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
NESN

Bill Belichick Opens Up About Making Mac Jones Laugh On Sideline

We’re not sure if there’s something new in the water in Foxboro, but Bill Belichick has acted out of character on multiple occasions of late. In a very rare turn of events, Belichick apologized to reporters for his brevity following the Patriots’ Week 15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. We saw another rare side of New England’s head coach Sunday when Belichick evidently was cracking jokes to Mac Jones on the sideline late in the Patriots’ demolition of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy