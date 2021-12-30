ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Calls Keanu Reeves ‘Quiet and Private’

By Jonathan Howard
 7 days ago
When Bridget Moynahan isn’t portraying Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods she has the honor of being Keanu Reeve’s wife in the John Wick series. While her character is dead, Moynahan has played the role of Helen via flashbacks in the series. She hasn’t been in the last installment, but she still...

Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Frank Reagan
Person
Keanu Reeves
