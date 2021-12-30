‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Calls Keanu Reeves ‘Quiet and Private’

If you’ve spent a significant amount of time on the internet over the last decade or so, there’s a very good chance you’ve seen the “Sad Keanu” picture. In the photo, Keanu Reeves is seen sitting on a park bench with a somber expression on his face. Since going viral in 2010, the picture has been memefied countless times and it has become a memorable part of online pop culture. However, even after all of these years, people didn’t actually know what was going on at that moment to make Keanu so sad. Recently, though, he has decided to open up about the picture and share exactly what he was dealing with that day. Many people may be surprised to know that the story behind the picture isn’t even close to what they thought. Keep reading to see how Keanu Reeves was really feeling in the infamous Sad Keanu picture.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO