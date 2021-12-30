ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Demands Phil Foden to 'Enjoy' Football 'Like He Used to as a Little Boy' Following Brentford Performance

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loWfx_0dYi2pZG00

Manchester City opened up an eight-point gap at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday evening.

A nervy affair from minute one, the home crowd created an electric atmosphere that has seen Brentford take points off the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool already this season.

From Ivan Toney and Fernandinho's wrestling matches in the first-half, to Joao Cancelo's unusual misplaced passes, it was an odd affair which Manchester City dominated for large periods.

One piece of quality won the game for Pep Guardiola's side.

Unsurprisingly it was the combination of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden which created the goal - with the latter poking the ball past the Brentford goalkeeper with his first touch from the Belgian's delivery.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola was keen to praise Phil Foden, who has had a spell out of the side for disciplinary reasons, but was back to his free-flowing best on Wednesday night.

"Phil (Foden) has always been outstanding since he came up (to the Manchester City first-team) with us to start to train and play", the manager began.

"He is a guy who can play in different positions and at an exceptional level. He is always a good player and we had no doubt about that."

Pep Guardiola concluded, "He does not need to prove anything to me. He need to enjoy football like he used to as a little boy."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
CityXtra

Arsenal Could Face FA Action Following Man City Incident

Manchester City’s 1-2 win against Arsenal made for a brilliant advertisement for the Premier League being the most box-office league in the world. While Bukayo Saka fired a dominant Gunners side into the lead in the first half, a Riyad Mahrez penalty, followed by a Gabriel Magalhaes sending off, and a dramatic late winner by Rodri meant that Manchester City extended their winning streak to 11 league games in a row.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Football#The Premier League#Arsenal#Belgian
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Man City's 'title to lose' after Chelsea, Liverpool fall on their swords

Even after a weekend in which Manchester City produced the worst performance of the Premier League's top four, the champions streaked further clear towards a fourth title in five years. With City in a league of their own, the title race has quickly fizzled out into a familiar fight just to join them in next season's Champions League. kca/iwd
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

“Nathan Ake is an interesting one..." - Journalist Provides Key Transfer Update on Man City Star

In early October 2021, the Public Investment Fund completed a majority 80% stake takeover at Newcastle United, whilst PCP Capital Partners and Reuben Brothers each took 10%. The investment in the club is expected to improve fortunes on the field and to start work on improving the facilities in and around St James' Park. However, first of all, they have got a big battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Reported City Target Confirmed for Summer Exit, Club Maintain Interest in Harry Kane and Erling Haaland - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 3rd 2022

A comprehensive round-up of all the latest Manchester City transfer news and gossip from across the globe, after the third day of the winter transfer market. Borussia Mönchengladbach have announced that Denis Zakaria will leave the club in the summer, upon the expiry of his contract. (Official) Manchester City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

“We’re Going to See a Downfall So Bad”, “Refuse to Believe We’d Downgrade!” - Some Man City Fans React to Possible Pep Guardiola Replacements

Since the takeover of Manchester City by the Abu Dhabi investment group in 2008, the hierarchy have had to make countless tough decisions to ensure the on-field success continues. From sacking fan favourite Italian coach Roberto Mancini, to not offering Sergio Agüero a new contract extension last summer - every...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
454
Followers
3K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy