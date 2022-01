Law & Order super fans might be familiar with every morsel of the show’s 20 seasons. But here’s an oddity that could impress in trivia contests. Did you know that the original Law & Order district attorney was in only one episode. And here’s where it gets confusing. Roy Thinnes as Alfred Wentworth appeared in the pilot for the series way back in 1990. But the pilot actually was the sixth episode in season one, not the first.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO