ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Minister: Explosions at Cúcuta airport in Colombia were financed in Venezuela

By Antonio Maria Delgado, Miami Herald
Newsbug.info
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe group that attempted to bomb Colombian air force planes at the Cúcuta aiport on Dec. 14, killing three people, were members of a criminal gang hired by the dissident elements of the FARC guerrilla group operating out of Venezuela, Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano says. Three men...

www.newsbug.info

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Venezuela's Guaido digs in as 'acting president' without power

Opposition leader Juan Guaido officially began a new year as Venezuela's "acting president" on Tuesday after his position was renewed by a defunct parliament that continues to sit despite having no home. In January 2019, Guaido used his position as parliament speaker to proclaim himself acting president after the opposition-controlled National Assembly declared Maduro a usurper.
POLITICS
Newsbug.info

Amid diplomatic bungling, Jamaica sends alleged Moïse assassin to Colombia, not Haiti

A key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse who was arrested on an immigration violation in Jamaica has been deported to his native Colombia. Mario Palacios Palacios flew out of Kingston’s Norman Manley International Airport Monday to South America after Haiti failed to get him extradited to Port-au-Prince and a judge in Jamaica ordered his deportation to Colombia. Palacios was arrested in Kingston in October after surrendering.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolás Maduro
Reuters

Haitian prime minister survives weekend assassination attempt -PM's office

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Gunmen unsuccessfully attempted to assassinate Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry during an event on Saturday commemorating the Caribbean country's independence, his office said in a statement. Henry's office said on Monday that "bandits and terrorists" had tried to shoot the prime minister at a church...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuela#Explosions#Farc#Colombian#Defense#33rd Front#Blu Radio#Medell N
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
neworleanssun.com

Russia responds to US senator who called for nuclear war

A suggestion by an American senator that the US should consider using nuclear weapons against Moscow in case of military escalation in Ukraine is ?irresponsible,? the Russian Embassy in Washington claimed on Wednesday. The diplomatic statement comes after Republican Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told Fox News TV on Tuesday...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Terrorism
BET

Haiti’s Assassinated President Jovenel Moïse Was Reportedly Ready To Expose Suspected Drug Traffickers

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan angry at US troops in Okinawa

Japan has urged the US military to get a grip on a cluster of Covid infections inside a Marine Corps base in Okinawa. The country's foreign minister said American testing rules were inconsistent with the rules in Japan. "We have asked the US side to thoroughly implement the maximum measures...
MILITARY
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy