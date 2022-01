This mechanic proved that age really only is a number when he came to help out Gold Rush star Rick Ness and his crew. Ness started to worry that he wouldn’t be able to reach his weekly gold count when he lost his mechanic and was left with his smallest crew yet. At the same time, he could only use his 480 excavator to fill the rock trucks which was too small for the job at Duncan Creek. Meanwhile, his 750 lay in pieces, waiting for the right pair of hands to assemble the monstrous machinery so that the Gold Rush crew can push more paydirt through the sluice.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO