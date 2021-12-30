ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MARATHON DIGITAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. F/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. - MARA

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 15, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MARA), if they purchased the Company's shares between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada.

Marathon investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-mara-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

Marathon and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2021, the Company disclosed that it had received a subpoena to produce documents and communications its Hardin, Montana data center facility and advised that "the SEC may be investigating whether or not there may have been any violations of the federal securities law."

On this news, shares of Marathon fell $20.52 per share, or 27.03%, to close at $55.40 per share on November 15, 2021.

The case is Schlatre v. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. et al., No. 21-cv-02209.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-digital-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-marathon-digital-holdings-inc-fka-marathon-patent-group-inc---mar-301451632.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler

