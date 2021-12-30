ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

HDMI 2.1a is a new standard that’s absolutely going to confuse people

By Alex Walker
dotesports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you weren’t annoyed enough by having to upgrade all your HDMI cables to support the latest standard, CES 2022 has a new surprise: HDMI 2.1a. The new standard, which The Verge reports will be officially unveiled by the HDMI Forum at the increasingly virtual CES 2022, is going to add...

#New Toy#Hdmi 2 0#Hdmi Licensing#C Standard#Hdmi#Verge#The Hdmi Forum#Tft Central#Sbtm#Hdr#Dolby Vision
Tom's Hardware

New HDMI SBTM Feature Pairs Devices, Displays to Optimize HDR

The HDMI Organization has outlined a revision of HDMI 2.1, enabling Source-Based Tone Mapping (SBTM). Implemented in the new HDMI 2.1a standard, SBTM isn't a new HDR format; rather, it facilitates matching existing HDR content to the display you are using. Notably, the HDMI Org says that many devices can be firmware updated to support SBTM; however, both devices must be aware and compliant with the standard for it to work.
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

HDMI 2.1a to get new standards for next-gen HDMI displays, including Source-Based Tone Mapping

We recently reported that the HDMI Licensing Administrator stopped labeling newer HDMI displays with the 2.0 version, and allowed manufacturers the ability to utilize the HDMI 2.1 moniker, as long as it fits the standards already set. This potentially can cause a manufacturer to label an HDMI 2.0 display as the 2.1 version to falsify claims to consumers and was seen by a Chinese seller practicing that exact scenario.
TECHNOLOGY
houstonianonline.com

The HDMI 2.1a standard may support tone mapping | hardware

The official hdmi standard licensing website briefly mentioned “source-based tone mapping” (SBTM) as part of the new hdmi 2.1a requirements. Texts posted about SBTM have already been removed, but they can still be read via services like Google Cache. In the segment that has since disappeared, source-based tone mapping is mentioned as a possible specification for hdmi 2.1a, which could be required of media carriers as well as monitors and cables.
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Upcoming HDMI 2.1a spec to add source-based tone mapping for HDR content

HDMI Forum, the entity responsible for issuing and licensing HDMI standards, will be announcing HDMI 2.1a at CES 2022. This is the next version of the latest HDMI 2.1 standard that is currently available, and will bring with it source-based tone mapping or SBTM. According to The Verge, SBTM enables...
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

Here's How HDMI 2.1a Could Make Movies And Games Look Better On Your PC

CES 2022 is still nearly two weeks away, but plenty of companies and organizations are already teasing their upcoming announcements. The list of such groups includes the HDMI Licensing Administrator (LA). Apparently, HDMI.org is set to launch HDMI 2.1a soon, and one of the new features for the format will be Source-Based Tone Mapping (SBTM).
ELECTRONICS
Macdaily News

Here comes HDMI 2.1a, another confusing new spec for consumers

The HDMI Forum has announced its latest revision to the HDMI specification stack, HDMI 2.1a, which promises to add yet another confusing new spec for consumers. HDMI 2.1a is an upcoming revision to the HDMI 2.1 stack and adds a major new feature, Source-Based Tone Mapping, or SBTM. SBTM is a new HDR feature that offloads some of the HDR tone mapping to the content source (like your computer or set-top box) alongside the tone mapping that your TV or monitor is doing.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

HDMI 2.1a is about to confuse the heck out of you – here’s what to know

It’s time for CES again, where the latest and greatest of all things tech will be shown off. One of the upcoming announcements will be a new HDMI standard, HDMI 2.1a. While this is going to make TV buying more confusing, it does bring a major benefit. The new update helps with the display of HDR content, with the end result being a better picture on your screen.
ELECTRONICS
Mac Observer

Brace Yourselves: New HDMI 2.1a Standard to Debut at CES 2022

CES 2022 will see the introduction of yet another HDMI standard: 2.1a. What will it do? Both good and bad things. Let’s start with the good: HDMI 2.1a is an upcoming revision to the HDMI 2.1 stack and adds a major new feature, Source-Based Tone Mapping, or SBTM. SBTM is a new HDR feature that offloads some of the HDR tone mapping to the content source (like your computer or set-top box) alongside the tone mapping that your TV or monitor is doing.
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

HDMI 2.1 Expected To Be Announced At CES 2022

Buying HDMI cables can already be confusing. This is because, if you didn’t already know, there are actually different versions of HDMI ports and cables. The current “standard” is HDMI 2.1, but it appears that things are going to get more confusing because come CES 2022, the HDMI Forum will be introducing a new version called HDMI 2.1a.
ELECTRONICS
