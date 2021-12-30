ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lukosius scores 15 to help lead Butler past DePaul 63-59

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS -- Simas Lukosius came off the bench to score 15 points to help lift Butler to a 63-59 win over DePaul on Wednesday. It...

www.dailyherald.com

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Harris
Person
Aaron Thompson
Tacoma News Tribune

Rhoden, Yetna lead No. 24 Seton Hall past Butler 71-56

Jared Rhoden scored 17 points, Alexis Yetna had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 24 Seton Hall beat Butler 71-56 on Tuesday night. Bryce Aiken added 12 points and seven assists for the Pirates (10-3, 1-2 Big East), who avoided their first 0-3 start in league play since 2009-10. Seton Hall has won four of its past six at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
OREGON STATE
Hartford Courant

A scouting profile on UConn men’s basketball Class of 2022 recruit Alex Karaban

As the UConn men’s basketball team finds itself with a little bit of a break until facing Seton Hall on Saturday, let’s take a closer look at the Class of 2022 and Class of 2023 commits. Currently, UConn has commitments from Class of 2022 recruits Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban along with Class of 2023 recruit Stephon Castle. Today’s focus is on Alex Karaban. Recruit Information School: IMG ...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Herald

Round Lake's season becoming a memorable one

The Round Lake girls basketball team is on a nice roll. The Panthers barreled into 2022 with a robust 12-3 record after going 4-1 and taking second at the 16-team Northern Illinois Holiday Classic. Round Lake went 3-0 in pool play, capping things off with a key win against Woodstock...
ROUND LAKE, IL
Las Cruces Sun-News

NMSU men's basketball game at Lamar canceled due to virus issues in Cardinal program

LAS CRUCES — The New Mexico State men's basketball contest against Lamar Thursday has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues in Lamar's program, according to a Western Athletic Conference press release. The Aggies flew to Beaumont, TX Tuesday ahead of Thursday's contest. @NMStateMBB’s Thursday game against Lamar has been canceled due to Lamar not having...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Daily Herald

Loyola, BU meet in conference play

Loyola (Md.) (7-6, 1-1) vs. Boston University (10-5, 1-1) BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes meet as Loyola (Md.) faces Boston University. Loyola (Md.) won 79-70 at home against Holy Cross in its last outing. Boston University lost 83-71 on the road against Navy in its most recent game. SUPER SENIORS:...
CHICAGO, IL
