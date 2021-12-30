ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CITRIX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Citrix Systems, Inc. - CTXS

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, La., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have until January 18, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Citrix Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CTXS), if they purchased the Company's shares between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Get Help

Citrix investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-ctxs-2/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Citrix and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 29, 2021, the Company disclosed that its transition to cloud-based services had not been as successful as the Company had led investors to believe, citing to "the need to evolve our sales strategy to deliver more predictable results" as well as a major restructuring of its sales leadership in order to "enhance [its] focus on" cloud migration.

On this news, shares of Citrix fell 13.6%, from $114.55 per share to $99.00 per share.

Then, on October 6, 2021, post-market, the Company disclosed that its President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") had stepped down.

On this news, shares of Citrix fell 7.2% over the next two days, from $105.96 per share to $98.32 per share.

The case is City of Hollywood Police Officers' Retirement System v. Citrix Systems, Inc., 21-cv-62380.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citrix-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-citrix-systems-inc---ctxs-301451663.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Cloopen Group Holding Limited Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important February 8 Deadline In Securities Class Action - RAAS

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS): (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"); and/or (ii) between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 8, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates AZPN, TSC, IHC, RRD, LEVL; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) - Get Aspen Technology, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with certain of Emerson Electric Co.'s industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the agreement, Aspen shareholders will receive approximately $87.00 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the combined company for each share of Aspen common stock they own. If you are an Aspen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of KE Holdings Inc. ("KE Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEKE) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Ctxs#Retail Investors#Citrix#Claimsfiler#Company#District Court#Kahn Swick Foti#Llc#Citrix Systems Inc
TheStreet

SBTX Final Deadline - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2022

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. ("Silverback" or the "Company") (SBTX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired either: (1) Silverback common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 3, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) Silverback securities between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sbtx.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ONTF Deadline Alert - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds ON24, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2022

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ON24, Inc. ("ON24" or the "Company") (ONTF) on behalf of purchasers of ON24 common stock pursuant and/or traceable to ON24's February 3, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ontf.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Citrix Systems, Inc. - CTXS

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CTXS), if they purchased the Company's shares between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until January 18, 2022to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ALERT: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Significant Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - RVNC

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) - Get Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Report securities between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 8, 2022, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Aramic LLC v. Revance Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-09585 (N.D. Cal.). Commenced on December 10, 2021 and assigned to Judge Edward J. Davila, the Revance Therapeutics class action lawsuit charges Revance Therapeutics along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

DOCUSIGN, INC. (NASDAQ: DOCU) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of DocuSign, Inc. ("DocuSign" or the "Company") (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

IQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit IQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of iQIYI, Inc. ("iQIYI" or "Company") (IQ) - Get iQIYI Inc. Report between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021 , inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders Of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/K/A Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of February 22, 2022 - FFIE

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/K/A Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.("Faraday Future" or the "Company") (FFIE) and/or sold Faraday Future put options between January 28, 2021 and November 15, 2021 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get more information go to:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Höegh LNG Partners LP - HMLP

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until December 27, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) - Get Hoegh LNG Partners LP Report, if they purchased the Company's securities between August 22, 2019 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.
LOUISIANA STATE
investing.com

DEADLINE: Robinhood Markets, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – HOOD

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Robinhood’s July 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) have until February 15, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Golubowski v. Robinhood Markets , Inc., No. 21-cv-09767 (N.D. Cal.). Commenced on December 17, 2021, the Robinhood class action lawsuit charges Robinhood, certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of Robinhood’s IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.
BUSINESS
etfdailynews.com

Deutsche Bank AG Has $140.52 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.05% of Citrix Systems worth $140,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
TheStreet

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Castlight Health, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) - Get Castlight Health, Inc. Class B Report and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Vera Whole Health, Inc. Stockholders will receive $2.05 for each share of Castlight Health stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $370 million and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Dogs of the Dow 2022: 10 Dividend Stocks to Watch

The start of the new year means a fresh chance for yield-seeking investors to get in on one of the easiest market strategies in the book:. Investment manager Michael B. O'Higgins popularized the idea in his 1991 book Beating the Dow. And it doesn't get much simpler: At the beginning of the year, buy the 10 highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average components in equal amounts. Hold them until the end of the year. Rinse. Repeat.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy