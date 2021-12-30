ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BERKELEY LIGHTS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Berkeley Lights, Inc. - BLI

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 7, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NasdaqGS: BLI), if they purchased the Company's shares between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Berkeley Lights investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-bli/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Berkeley Lights and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 15, 2021, Scorpion Capital reported a wide range of criticisms against the Company purportedly based on extensive research and interviews of former employees and end-users, including that its machines were onerous, unusable, a waste of money, and had an error rate 50% higher than standard lab equipment, and that a negligible addressable market and negative customer experiences had further hindered the Company's growth potential, among other things.

On this news, shares of Berkeley Lights plummeted nearly 30% over two trading days to close at $23.53 on September 16, 2021, on abnormally high trading volume.

The case is Ng v. Berkeley Lights, Inc., No. 21-cv-09497.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berkeley-lights-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-berkeley-lights-inc---bli-301451659.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of KE Holdings Inc. ("KE Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEKE) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings ("Labcorp" or the "Company") (LH) - Get Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. On January 1, 2022, an article from the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

SBTX Final Deadline - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2022

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. ("Silverback" or the "Company") (SBTX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired either: (1) Silverback common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 3, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) Silverback securities between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sbtx.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

ONTF Deadline Alert - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds ON24, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2022

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ON24, Inc. ("ON24" or the "Company") (ONTF) on behalf of purchasers of ON24 common stock pursuant and/or traceable to ON24's February 3, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ontf.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages DocuSign, Inc. Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important February 22 Deadline In Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - DOCU

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 22, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in securities class action commenced by the Firm.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Berkeley Lights, Inc. - BLI

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NasdaqGS: BLI), if they purchased the Company's shares between July 17, 2020 and September 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until February 7, 2022to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ALERT: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Investors With Significant Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - RVNC

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) - Get Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Report securities between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 8, 2022, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Aramic LLC v. Revance Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-cv-09585 (N.D. Cal.). Commenced on December 10, 2021 and assigned to Judge Edward J. Davila, the Revance Therapeutics class action lawsuit charges Revance Therapeutics along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action Lawsuit#Bli#Berkeley Lights#Company#District Court#Kahn Swick Foti#Llc#Scorpion Capital#Claimsfiler Com
TheStreet

DOCUSIGN, INC. (NASDAQ: DOCU) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of DocuSign, Inc. ("DocuSign" or the "Company") (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report between March 27, 2020 and December 2, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DESKTOP METAL, INC. (NYSE: DM) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM)

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds Investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop" or the "Company") (DM) - Get Desktop Metal, Inc. Class A Report between March 15, 2021 and November 15, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Latham Reps Biotech Company Berkeley Lights in Proposed Securities Class Action

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Matthew Rawlinson, Michele D. Johnson and Daniel Robert Gherardi from Latham & Watkins have stepped in to represent Berkeley Lights and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Dec. 8 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Johnson Fistel LLP, centers on the defendant’s Beacon product, an automated system for conducting cell analysis. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose customer complaints about the Beacon, which costs approximately $2 million per unit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh, is 5:21-cv-09497, Ng v. Berkeley Lights, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

DEADLINE TODAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 27, 2021 - RECAF

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. ("ReconAfrica") (OTC: RECAF) between February 28, 2019 and September 7, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

HÖEGH LNG PARTNERS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General And Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Höegh LNG Partners LP - HMLP

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have only until December 27, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) - Get Hoegh LNG Partners LP Report, if they purchased the Company's securities between August 22, 2019 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or "the Company") (RETA) - Get Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Class A Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Castlight Health, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) - Get Castlight Health, Inc. Class B Report and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Vera Whole Health, Inc. Stockholders will receive $2.05 for each share of Castlight Health stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $370 million and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Bionomics Limited Announces Full Exercise Of Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional ADSs In The United States

EASTWOOD, Australia, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionomics Limited ( Bionomics or Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the issuance of 243,300 American Depositary Shares ( ADSs), each representing 180 ordinary shares of Bionomics, pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase additional ADSs in connection with the Company's previously announced initial public offering in the United States (the Offering). The ADSs were sold at a public offering price of US$12.35 per ADS.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

West Announces First-Quarter 2022 Dividend And 2022 Share Repurchase Program

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) - Get West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Report, a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors have approved a first-quarter 2022 dividend of $0.18 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 19, 2022.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
80K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy