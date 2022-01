A groundswell of social media support is emerging for the family and friends of 25-year-old Taylor Young, who went missing in his hometown of Houston on Dec. 9. According to People, Young was last seen driving a silver 2019 Honda Civic near the Capitol One Bank on South Voss Road, in a commercial area with several grocery stores and restaurants. His mother Tiffany Robinson used the Find My Phone app when she hadn’t heard from he son in what seemed to be an inordinate amount of time, only to find his phone in the bushes near the bank’s ATM.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO