Eric Whitehead Talks About the Business of Running a Luxury Car Dealership, Dating A Reality Star, And More

I wanted to start off with a disclaimer; I love luxury cars, especially McLarens and Bugattis, and I have nothing against them. In fact, if I were rich enough, the first thing I would probably buy would be a McLaren, but I thought it would be interesting to see if they are truly worth the hefty price tag. I know that there is a level of status and recognition that comes with owning such cars, and they look absolutely beautiful, so I understand that having one is not only a statement, but a reflection of style.

BUYING CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO