ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Eric Whitehead Talks About the Business of Running a Luxury Car Dealership, Dating A Reality Star, And More

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eric Whitehead is the sole owner of PTG365, a luxury car dealership that he started on his own after years of working long hours at a dealership. While the company was initially known to be run by three Black millennial men, Eric appeared on Hip Hop And Enterprise where he explains...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealership#Luxury Car#Business Partners#Hip Hop And Enterprise#Sierra
knowtechie.com

Amazon dropshipping: Legitimate side hustle, or too good to be true?

The e-commerce industry is booming and expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. The digital marketplace is ever-changing as new entrepreneurs find ways to deliver products to customers. Dropshipping is a hot topic in the business world, sparking some debate. Many people have mixed feelings about dropshipping, its efficacy,...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: How Did Jason Harness Die?

The Gold Rush cast members have seen their fair share of injuries and health scares, but one star tragically passed away all too soon. Jason Harness was an Oregon-based mechanic that became a part of Todd Hoffman’s team for the first two seasons of the show. But even before Harness became one of the Hoffman employees, he already faced life-altering trauma.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Once Spent $9 Million In A Day When He First Came To LA: "When I Saw My Cheque With $10.9 Million, And I Had Spent $9 Million. Boy Was I Upset With Myself. I Really Was."

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the richest NBA players in the world. Having been retired for over 10 years now, Shaq has been able to amass a fortune over his long career. Most of his money comes from his endorsement deals, while the rest of it is from his nearly 20-year career playing in the NBA.
NBA
GeekTyrant

Karan Ashley Talks About Her POWER RANGERS Audition, Lack of Reunions, and Her Project Called THE ORDER Starring More POWER RANGERS Alumni

Karan Ashley is probably best known for her role as Aisha Campbell from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. She was the second Yellow Ranger and provided some healthy amounts of sass. In the years since, she’s been sure to keep busy and in a recent interview with Scott McGlynn (Instagram) on his IGTV series Celebrity Skin Talk she talked about the audition process, reunions that didn’t happen, and her project called The Order that would star a ton of Power Rangers alumni. You can watch the entire interview below, but I’ll talk about some highlights.
TV SERIES
hhsbanner.com

Luxury Cars… Are They Worth It?

I wanted to start off with a disclaimer; I love luxury cars, especially McLarens and Bugattis, and I have nothing against them. In fact, if I were rich enough, the first thing I would probably buy would be a McLaren, but I thought it would be interesting to see if they are truly worth the hefty price tag. I know that there is a level of status and recognition that comes with owning such cars, and they look absolutely beautiful, so I understand that having one is not only a statement, but a reflection of style.
BUYING CARS
GOBankingRates

11 Best Side Hustles For 2022

Having a side hustle offers a rewarding way for you to earn extra money. Here's our take of 11 best side hustle ideas you can try today to start earning more! Read on to learn more.
JOBS
Black Enterprise

Meet the Founders of the Black-Owned Wine Label Disrupting the Wine and Spirits Industry

What started out as a genuine passion and curiosity about wine and its rich history has turned into a new wine label curated to enhance and educate the Black community. Howard University alum Aaron “Michael” Coad and Terrence “Lavelle” Low founded Michael Lavelle Wines, a luxury private wine label, on Juneteenth of 2020 after recognizing a void in culturally relevant wine craftsmanship offered to millennials and minority audiences. Aiming to change the way people of color experience wine, the founders partnered with Sommelier Devin Kennedy and Brandon Crump, a client service and operations specialist. Now, the four friends are working to disrupt the predominantly white-owned industry that, according to Bloomberg, had less than 1 percent of Black ownership (out of 8,000 winemakers, negociants, and brand owners) in the U.S. in 2020.
DRINKS
hotnewhiphop.com

Tiny Seemingly Reacts To Shekinah Anderson Spilling Alleged Secrets On Livestream

It's unclear why Shekinah Jo Anderson decided to rehash her beef with T.I. and Tiny, but she's back to spill more alleged details about her ex-friends. There were apparently already incidents behind the scenes that caused the trio's friendship to fray, but when Shekinah jumped into the conversations about T.I. and Sabrina Peterson, things took a downward spiral.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
9K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy