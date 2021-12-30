Showers and storms are likely Wednesday evening

(WSAZ) - It’s been a while since the ice storms of early 2021, and probably needed to take every bit of that time to get that bad taste out of our mouths, but now here we are about a day away from what is shaping up to be the first area-wide snowfall of 2022.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region.
A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event.
First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the second time in 2022′s opening week, a winter storm system is to have rather profound impacts in and around the Stateline. This storm system, however, is to look quite a bit different than the one that brought several inches of snow to the area on New Year’s Day. Rather than producing significant snow accumulations (those are to come well north of our area), this second storm is to act as an atmospheric wind machine, bringing our area powerful winds that may gust as high as 50 miles per hour, sending temperatures crashing and likely producing a significant amount of blowing and drifting of the recently fallen snow.
Today: Cloudy, a few scattered snow showers & flurries, below zero wind chills this afternoon W 25-30 G45. High: 15. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, flurries, below zero wind chills, W 15-20 G30. Low: 7. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, slight NW Indiana lake effect snow chance, below zero wind chills, W 10-15 G20....
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning for parts of Maryland as some of our communities could get a round of freezing rain.
The advisory—which covers all or part of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties—will be in place from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
It was issued because freezing rain could leave behind a glaze of ice, creating hazardous road conditions for drivers during their morning commute.
That’s not the only system worth keeping an eye on either.
WJZ is also tracking a storm...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Here we go again... Another round of wintry weather is in the forecast for Thursday. This system will be another "southern slider", meaning that we'll have an area of high pressure to our north pushing could air into the region an area of low pressure sliding to our south.
It is a cloudy start to the day with cloud cover building in ahead of a cold front. Some breaks in the clouds are possible late morning and into the early afternoon. Winds are out of the south for most of the day today, so this will help usher in warm air and allow temperatures to be above average today. Highs today reach the low 40s. This evening, the cold front moves through bringing with it some snow showers and a change in wind direction. Winds shift to the west and are a bit breezy. Gusts upwards of 25-30 mph are possible. Snow showers linger into portion of the overnight. Accumulation will be light. Lows tonight are in the low 20s. Dry conditions start our Thursday with some breaks in the clouds. More cloud cover builds in ahead of our next weather system. An area of low pressure is expected to move up the East Coast Thursday evening and bring light snow to the Twin Tiers. Light snow is expected Thursday night and into Friday morning. General accumulation will be 1-3 inches with most locations being closer to that one inch mark. Higher elevations could pick up more than an inch, so this is why I went with 1-3 inches. Lake-effect snow showers then develop for the rest of Friday.
Good Wednesday afternoon! We hope your week has been going well so far. We traded the sunshine in for more wintry conditions today. A winter storm passing through northern Michigan is providing for snow showers in Mid-Michigan, but also colder temperatures with a brisk wind. Weather Alerts. WIND ADVISORY in...
A quiet overnight for North Georgia with most areas into the 30s. Light rain begins for some before Noon on Thursday, with the possiblity of a wintry mix in extreme North Georgia, not the metro area. Really cold for all by Friday morning. Here is the breakdown.
The warming trend will be halted by a cold front on Thursday morning. Yet another could spell times of wet weather for the weekend. Next 24 Hours: A weak cold front will approach the area overnight. Out ahead of it, expect mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers, though any rainfall will be light. Southeast winds of 5-10mph will keep low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. With the cold front passing through early on Thursday, any isolated showers should be east of the local area by late morning, if not sooner. Temperatures will reach their maximum in the mid 60s early. As winds turn to the north at 10-15mph in the afternoon, expect thermometers to fall back into the 50s before sunset.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool night again tonight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the 40s inland w/50s at the coast. On Thursday the humidity rapidly increases as a cold front approaches. Skies will be mostly cloudy w/rain chances highest from late morning into the afternoon. We could see a final burst of rain by evening too. Rainfall amounts will likely be <.25″. Highs will reach the upper 60s. On Friday it will be cooler and sunny w/highs in the 50s. Expect the weekend to be a 50-50 split with warm & sunny weather Saturday, but rain on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area.
The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service.
Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx
—...
A round of light snow and frigid temperatures are on tap for Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for areas from Nevada east to Rolla, MO, for Thursday morning through 10 am. This is where the higher snowfall totals are expected to occur with a general 1 to 2″ expected. Snow is expected elsewhere too but to a lesser degree.
